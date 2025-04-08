This Acer gaming laptop is one of the best deals you'll find right now

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, it's your lucky day as there's an Acer gaming laptop currently on sale on Amazon that might be one of the best deals we've seen in a while.

The Acer Nitro V 15 is currently discounted by £250 on Amazon UK, putting its price at a penny shy of £500, compared to its usual price of £750. The deal will run until 15 April, after which it will head back up to full price.

Acer Nitro V 15: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon This Acer Nitro V 15 is a great gaming laptop for casual gamers and this is the cheapest price it has ever been, with a 33 per cent saving until 15 April.

The Nitro V 15 has a 15.6-inch display with a Full HD IPS LCD panel and it offers a refresh rate of 144Hz for ultra-smooth visuals.

Inside, the 13th Intel Core i5-13420H processor runs the show for seamless multi-tasking and slick gaming performance and you'll find 8GB of DDR5 RAM, along with 512GB NVMe SSD. When it comes to graphics, it's Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050 that's under the hood of this model, allowing for ray-traced graphics and DLSS support for enhanced frame rates.

There are of course plenty of gaming laptops out there, but if you are an entry-level gamer looking for your first dedicated gaming laptop, this is a decent deal. Windows 11 is pre-installed too so you can use this for more than just gaming, with it serving as a great option for students looking for a powerful enough laptop for gaming and working.

It's also a decent option for casual gamers who may be trying to find a gaming laptop with decent frame rates without spending a fortune.

To make sure this deal was legitimate, we checked third-party price tracking site CamelCamelCamel and this is the lowest price this laptop has ever been. It's not always at £749.99, having been £599.99 in the past, but based on the price tracking, it's never been as low as £499.99 so it's a good time to snap this device up.