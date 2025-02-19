Apple's forthcoming M5 chip could change MacBook release strategy completely

Quick Summary Apple could flip the script with the launch of its new chip. The M5 is expected to debut with new MacBook Pro models, rather than the iPad Pro.

When it comes to revolutions in technology, few have been as marked as when Apple made the switch to in-house silicon. The brand managed to completely leapfrog the competition, producing a range of powerhouse laptops and desktop computers with unparalleled horsepower.

There was just one slight issue with the recent M4 chip release, though – it started with the iPad Pro. Usually, Apple kicks off a new chip in its range of Macs, but they were left waiting for half a year before snagging the upgrade.

Now, of course, you can find M4-powered Mac Mini and MacBook Pro models, with an M4 MacBook Air even rumoured. That innovation train won't be slowing down anytime soon, either, as the M5 chip is slated for a release in the Autumn.

Crucially, this time, it's said to kick off with the MacBook Pro, marking a return to normality for the brand. The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – a man with a noteworthy inside track concerning Apple products. He goes on to say that the corresponding iPad Pro model will arrive in the first half of 2026 – a complete flip of the order from the M4 release.

Personally, I'm pleased with this decision. While unveiling the chip in a high-end tablet isn't the worst idea in the world, it did feel like it was doing a disservice to the Mac range. Many prospective customers ended up simply being advised to wait for the imminent arrival of the M4 version, which will no doubt have dented Apple's sales in those six months, too.

To me, starting with the laptops and computers seems logical – it showcases exactly what the chip is capable of. Then you can roll out to other devices in due course, without having to showcase a new processor in hardware which is potentially more limiting.

There are no other details offered right now, but with at least six months to go before the expected launch date, there is plenty of time for details to emerge.