I've found a secret Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro deal outside of the Cyber Monday sales

Apple is no longer offering its own Black Friday sales, but when it did it gave Apple Store vouchers with most device purchases. That included the all-new Apple MacBook Pro M4. It seemed a great deal at the time.

However, I've just found what I think is an even better deal and it's not even tied into Black Friday or Cyber Monday – you can get £165 off a 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M4 Pro chip and 512GB of SSD storage.

That's for the Space Black model, although there's a great deal for the Silver version too.

Both are on Amazon in the UK, but aren't part of its sales event. We don't know when the prices may go back up, therefore.

Why choose the MacBook Pro M4 Pro?

The M4 Pro MacBook Pro was only launched in October, so has Apple's latest silicon inside and is its current flagship model.

Scoring five stars in the T3 review, it sports "incredible speed" and has a truly excellent 14.2-inch display. We've been impressed with previous versions, but this takes things to a whole new level.

There's also great battery life with an estimated 16-hours available when browsing the web and doing normal, everyday tasks. And soon, after a new software update, it'll also be compatible with Apple Intelligence – bringing Apple's new AI features to the device for the first time.

In all honesty, I'm currently writing this on a MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip and that still moves like lightning and can do just about everything I could ever wish for, so the M4 Pro version is a mightily impressive machine – especially at this price.