Your iPhone 16 should start to get Apple Intelligence features from this date

Quick Summary Apple Intelligence features will finally arrive on iPhones this month. That includes a handful of features being made available for a handful of models.

Users of certain Apple iPhone models are set to get a nifty upgrade later this month. That's because the long-awaited Apple Intelligence features should begin to arrive on compatible devices.

According to Mark Gurman – a notable leaker with a strong track record for Apple information – the features are set to arrive with the public on the 28th of October. That's slightly later than previous estimations, but that should be a benefit to users overall.

Gurman suggests that the brand is taking its time in a bid to ensure bugs are eradicated. They also want to be certain that their private cloud compute servers are able to handle the traffic associated with millions of users installing at once.

That update should offer users a handful of the Apple Intelligence features they were promised at launch. Users will be able to test out writing tools, notification summaries, memory creation and clean up modes in photos, and intelligent breakthrough with notifications. There will also be a new Siri UI available, though the full extent of the new features won't be realised until later.

However, that doesn't include some of the juicier features. Things like ChatGPT support, Genmoji and Image Playground, and the fully revamped Siri won't be included until a slew of other updates have happened.

It's also only going to work for some iPhones. Users will need to be running either an iPhone 15 Pro model, or one of the new iPhone 16 handsets. Anything else will miss out on these features.

Still, it's an exciting development. While many will reserve the bulk of their jubilation for later in the update cycle, this is a turning point for the brand. It's the first instance of Apple's named AI features coming to the fore – and that's an exciting moment for the iPhone.