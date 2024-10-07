Your iPhone 16 should start to get Apple Intelligence features from this date

Quick Summary
Apple Intelligence features will finally arrive on iPhones this month.
That includes a handful of features being made available for a handful of models.
Users of certain Apple iPhone models are set to get a nifty upgrade later this month. That's because the long-awaited Apple Intelligence features should begin to arrive on compatible devices.
According to Mark Gurman – a notable leaker with a strong track record for Apple information – the features are set to arrive with the public on the 28th of October. That's slightly later than previous estimations, but that should be a benefit to users overall.
Gurman suggests that the brand is taking its time in a bid to ensure bugs are eradicated. They also want to be certain that their private cloud compute servers are able to handle the traffic associated with millions of users installing at once.
That update should offer users a handful of the Apple Intelligence features they were promised at launch. Users will be able to test out writing tools, notification summaries, memory creation and clean up modes in photos, and intelligent breakthrough with notifications. There will also be a new Siri UI available, though the full extent of the new features won't be realised until later.
However, that doesn't include some of the juicier features. Things like ChatGPT support, Genmoji and Image Playground, and the fully revamped Siri won't be included until a slew of other updates have happened.
It's also only going to work for some iPhones. Users will need to be running either an iPhone 15 Pro model, or one of the new iPhone 16 handsets. Anything else will miss out on these features.
Still, it's an exciting development. While many will reserve the bulk of their jubilation for later in the update cycle, this is a turning point for the brand. It's the first instance of Apple's named AI features coming to the fore – and that's an exciting moment for the iPhone.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Google could be tearing up its copy book for the Pixel 9a
The next affordable Pixel phone might launch sooner than expected
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung phone owners will have to wait longer for Android 15 – until the Samsung Galaxy S25, in fact
It looks like it will be worth the wait though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Intelligence will add plenty to your iPhone, but also take something important away
What the right hand giveth...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Intelligence rollout to begin soon – here's when your iPhone will get it
Apple has announced different stages for its AI system rollout, here's when it's coming to your region
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Intelligence could come to Europe, but not in the way many would hope
If you don't have a Mac, keep scrolling
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Intelligence won't launch on iPhone 16 – but you can get it next week
There is a slight catch, however
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple Intelligence won't come to Europe this year – not even on the iPhone 16
EU restrictions mean Apple will delay its AI features in Europe
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Intelligence just did what no other AI has managed
Apple has made a vague and scary term family-friendly with its new intelligence features
By Mat Gallagher Published