Facebook Messenger just got a huge free iPhone update

Quick Summary
Meta has given its Messenger app a big update, and iPhone users can now use Siri for hands-free messaging and calling.
Other new features boost call clarity and app personalisation.
Facebook Messenger just got a huge free update, and it's particularly good for iPhone users. Apple's hands-free calling via Siri has now been added to the iPhone app, so you can ask Siri to call or message someone via the Messenger app.
The app also introduces a feature that'll feel very familiar to FaceTime users: audio and video messages. You can now use the app to leave a voice or video message when you make a call and the other person doesn't answer.
These new features are part of a much bigger upgrade that makes it clear Meta would like Messenger to be the hub for all your communications, not just the odd instant message.
What's new in the Facebook Messenger app
As Meta puts it: "Messenger Calling is becoming more and more like a fully outfitted phone."
Hands-free calling and HD video calling will be on by default if you're calling via a Wi-Fi connection. The default for mobile data is for HD to be switched off, but you can override that default in the app's settings.
The app also adds background noise suppression for clearer calls, and there's a new voice isolation feature to detect and boost your voice to elevate it further.
Another new feature isn't here yet, but is coming soon – AI images for your chat themes, generated by Meta AI. This will apparently enable you to "add a little excitement to your call" by tapping on the Effects icon in the sidebar.
It's clear that the objective here is for people to spend more time inside the Messenger app, but it's a shame that Meta hasn't continued with interoperability between its different social applications.
The previous feature that enabled cross-app communication between Messenger and Instagram was removed in December 2023, and there's no messaging interoperability between Messenger and Threads, which expects you to use Instagram's hopeless and horrible direct messaging system instead.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
