This GoPro is the best action camera for beginners on a budget – and Argos just slashed its price

GoPro is known for crafting some of the best action cameras on the market, but if the newer models have felt a little out of reach, now’s your moment. Argos has dropped the price on one of the best budget-friendly options for first-time buyers – the GoPro HERO – making it easier than ever to capture your adventures without stretching your wallet.

Released last September, the HERO is a solid action cam for capturing your adventure footage; it can record in 4K at 30 fps and snap clear 12 megapixel images. Its compact size – it weighs 86 grams – means you can easily slip it in your bag, and thanks to its 75-minute recording time, you'll never miss a moment.

GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Argos The GoPro HERO is a great option for beginners and casual users looking for a compact, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly action camera. It delivers 4K recording, 12MP stills, and a 75-minute battery life so that you can capture your adventures without constantly reaching for the charger.

Being one of the cheaper GoPros, of course something’s got to give. It doesn’t have swappable lenses or onboard stabilisation (although the latter can be done on the app though), the battery isn’t replaceable, and there’s no front display. That being said, its friendly interface, brilliant battery life and voice command support, it’s ideal for those preferring simplicity and affordability.