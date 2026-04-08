Insta360 just turned your phone into a better selfie camera with its oddly brilliant gadget

Insta360 has unveiled one of its most unusual accessories to date, and it might quietly solve a problem most smartphone users have learned to live with.

The Snap Selfie Screen, which works with both iPhones and Android devices, is a compact, magnetic display that attaches to the back of your phone and mirrors its screen in real time.

The action camera brand says it can help you frame yourself better using the rear cameras, which are often significantly more capable than the typically lower-quality front camera.

Article continues below

It’s a concept that feels like a natural evolution of the tiny mirrors found on some phone cases, but taken several steps further.

With a live preview and touch controls, Snap removes the need to flip your phone back and forth just to check framing or tweak settings.

A smarter way to use your phone’s best camera

Most modern smartphones pack their most advanced sensors and lenses on the rear, yet selfies and vlogs are still largely captured with front-facing cameras for convenience.

Snap aims to change that by offering a real-time preview of your shot, even with ultra-wide rear lenses.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Insta360)

The mirrored display also supports touch input, so you can adjust settings, start recording, or fine-tune composition without reaching around the device.

The experience is plug-and-play via USB-C, with no pairing required and minimal lag, making it feel more like an extension of your phone than a separate gadget.

A creator tool with a slightly unexpected twist

There are two versions available: a standard model and one with a built-in rim light developed in collaboration with AMIRO, designed to provide adjustable brightness and colour for more flattering shots in tricky lighting conditions.

Both models are powered directly by the phone, meaning there’s no separate battery to charge, although it does mean you’ll be drawing from your handset’s power while shooting.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Physically, the Snap is slim and pocketable, with a protective cover that doubles as a screen guard when not in use.

It's also handy when the Snap is in use, preventing you from accidentally touching your smartphone's large front display.

The Snap is available at Insta360 now for a recommended price of $80 / $90 in the US, £73 / £88 in the UK, €86 / €96 in Europe and AU$140 / AU$155 in Australia.