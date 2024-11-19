When is the Nintendo Black Friday sale?

It's Black Friday month, people, which doesn't quite mean panic stations, but does mean that there are great deals flying all over the place. We're already gathering some of the best deals live right now for you in our handy list of the best Black Friday gaming deals, so check that out for wider guidance.
The day itself might land on 29 November this year, with Cyber Monday following a couple of days later, but a host of sites and stores have already started their sales. That includes Nintendo, for those who weren't aware, which means that I can give you a really simple answer if you're wondering when its Black Friday sale kicks off in the UK – it already has.
In the US, things are a little different – Nintendo has confirmed that its Black Friday deals will start on 24 November, and you can preview them here.
If you're in the UK, though, and you open up your Switch OLED, Switch Lite or base Switch and head to the eShop, you'll be greeted by a pretty clearly-marked Black Friday sale section which offers up a whole range of discounts.
It's not just games, either – Nintendo has also launched a few great deals on console bundles that are well worth taking a look at. In the UK, there's a Switch OLED bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership, for example, for £309.99, saving £67.
This fantastic bundle looks like great value – you get the best version of the Switch, along with one of the most inventive platformers in years. A brilliant starting point for a superb console.
There's also a normal Nintendo Switch bundled with Nintendo Switch Sports and the accompanying leg strap, as well as a year of NSO membership for £259.99, saving you £57. Finally, you can grab a Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and (you guessed it) a year of NSO membership for £199.99, saving you £67.
If you're already the proud owner of a Switch and instead want some new games for it, there are some top savings on that front, too – including the unbelievably fantastic Super Mario Odyssey for £33.29 instead of £50, or the superb The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for £41.99 instead of £60. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though – you could spend hours browsing the discounts on Nintendo's storefront.
When does the UK Nintendo Black Friday sale end?
This is a key question, of course, and for most of the deals that Nintendo is shouting about there's an asterisk saying the promotion ends on Sunday 1 December, which means they won't carry over to Cyber Monday, on 2 December. That's big intel, so be sure to do all your shopping for Nintendo hardware and software before then, to avoid being disappointed.
Where hardware is concerned, there's also a note that the prices will only last as long as there's still stock – so don't be surprised if those deals disappear at a certain point, too.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
