I rarely buy indie games, yet this one came on the recommendation of a friend whom I trust to appreciate what's rare and great.

The ridiculously named Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! is exactly that: a proper rare treat that screams small-scale heart-filled creative passion, yet with a polished, professional finish.

Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! is the production of Coal Supper, published by Panic. The team is based in the north of England, as is the game – with all the charm and accents you'd expect north of the Watford Gap.

The game centres around a main character who is exploring a quirky northern town. He carries out absurd everyday tasks with hilarious results, communication with eccentric characters – and it's a whole lot of fun.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! trailer

Thank Goodness You're Here! - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Kick-ass cast

I noticed, after playing and loving the game already, a voice that's one of the most distinctive out there right now – Matt Berry. Yup, star of The Mighty Boosh, Toast and Dark Place. Yet with a northern accent.

Warm, weird and witty – Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! is a standout in terms of charm and character. I could immediately see why my friend who shared it was proud to introduce me to this gem. You'll instantly feel invited into this creative world, like you're part of an in-joke that's not to be missed.

(Image credit: Coal Supper)

One of the charming features of this experience is that it is exactly that – an experience rather than a goal-focused mission, such as many current other games.

As such, Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! is in equal parts fun and immersion, with lots of original experiences that make its world a really memorable experience. I've played through it more than once – just because it's that much fun.

Quirky to the brim

Despite being a relatively short game – I played through in under 6 hours – it is crammed full of character and detail. The writing is fantastically original and funny, while being brave enough to delve into the weird.

In a world of big-budget and big-studio games, it's truly refreshing to play something that can only be captured by calling it soul-touching. I played Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! months ago, but can still recall the feeling it gave me on first play.

(Image credit: Coal Supper)

The game itself is cheap and readily available, too. You can pick this up on PlayStation Store for PS4 or PS5, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Mac App Store and the Epic Games Store, for as little as £14.99.

There is also a physical edition, which is rare and limited edition, hence the price of £29.99. There is also a "collector's edition" at £59.99, which sounds a lot – but I'm tempted.

You should try it for yourself, though, as my words can never do justice to the experience that is immersing yourself in Oh Thank Goodness You’re Here! It's worth every penny and more!