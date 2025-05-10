Die fünf besten Xbox Game Pass-Spiele, die du zuerst auf deiner Xbox Series X/S herunterladen solltest

Hier sind unsere Favoriten aus der Xbox Game Pass-Bibliothek, um dir den Einstieg zu erleichtern.

Xbox Series X in front of TV
(Image credit: Future)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in Features
.

Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein großartiger Abonnementdienst – du bekommst Zugriff auf Hunderte von Spielen, besonders mit einer Ultimate-Mitgliedschaft.

Aber der Einstieg kann ganz schön überwältigend sein, wenn du neu dabei bist und plötzlich vor einer Wand voller Symbole auf deiner Xbox Series X oder Xbox Series S stehst.

Deshalb haben wir eine kurze Liste mit fünf Lieblingsspielen zusammengestellt, die du dir mit Game Pass Ultimate zuerst herunterladen solltest – sie helfen dir garantiert beim Einstieg.

Einige sind echte Klassiker, von denen du wahrscheinlich schon gehört hast – andere sind Geheimtipps. Eines haben sie alle gemeinsam: Sie sind absolut spielenswert.

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube
Watch On

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Wahrscheinlich das beste Spiel, das im letzten Jahr auf der Xbox erschienen ist, heißt Indiana Jones and the Great Circle– ein Action-Adventure mit klarem Fokus auf den Abenteuern.

Das Spiel wird fast vollständig aus der Ich-Perspektive gespielt, sodass du wirklich das Gefühl bekommst, in Indys Stiefeln zu stecken. Die Rätsel sind durchweg kreativ und fordernd.

Entwickelt wurde das Spiel von MachineGames – einem Studio, das den Geist der Filme von Steven Spielberg wirklich verstanden hat. Ehrlich gesagt: Es ist besser als die letzten beiden Filme.

Vampire Survivors - Console Launch Trailer - YouTube Vampire Survivors - Console Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors wirkt auf den ersten Blick recht simpel – aber sobald du einmal eingetaucht bist, entfaltet es seine teuflische Sogwirkung.

Das Roguelike-Shoot-’em-up-Game wird mit jedem Fortschritt kniffliger, und genau das macht es so süchtig machend.

Ein weiterer Pluspunkt: Der Download ist winzig – unter 1 GB – sodass du selbst mit langsamer Verbindung blitzschnell loslegen kannst.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Wahrscheinlich die offensichtlichste Wahl – aber genau deshalb so gut: Einer der größten Vorteile von Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ist der Zugriff auf Spiele direkt zum Release. Und kaum etwas ist größer als der jährliche Call of Duty-Titel.

Seit Microsoft Activision Blizzard übernommen hat, kannst du als Xbox-Nutzer:in mit Game-Pass-Abo viele der besten COD-Spiele der letzten Jahre spielen – einschließlich der aktuellen Ausgabe von 2024.

Diesmal gibt's sogar eine überraschend gute Einzelspieler-Kampagne – ein perfekter Grund, es direkt herunterzuladen.Und das Beste: Du musst dafür gar nicht so viel Speicherplatz auf deiner Festplatte freimachen.

PowerWash Simulator Launch Trailer - YouTube PowerWash Simulator Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

PowerWash Simulator

Nein, wirklich – PowerWash Simulator gehört auf jede Download-Liste.Es ist eines der entspanntesten Spiele überhaupt. Deine Aufgabe: immer schmutziger werdende Objekte und Orte mit einem Hochdruckreiniger säubern.

Du kannst stundenlang spielen und dabei komplett abschalten – perfekt zum Stressabbau.

Und natürlich kannst du auch einfach deine Zeit damit verbringen, riesige … äh, kreative Muster in den Dreck zu zeichnen. Das geht bei Halo nicht, oder?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Da Xbox Game Pass Ultimate auch EA Play beinhaltet, kannst du beide Star Wars Jedi-Spiele ohne zusätzliche Kosten spielen. Survivor ist das größere und vielleicht auch bessere der beiden – aber spiel unbedingt zuerst den ersten Teil, damit du die Handlung rund um den Ursprung von Cal Kestis, dem namensgebenden Jedi, verstehst.

Die Fortsetzung sieht genauso beeindruckend aus, wie sie sich spielt – wenn du so weit kommst, hast du also etwas, worauf du dich richtig freuen kannst.

Ein drittes und letztes Kapitel ist bereits in Entwicklung – also spiel beide Titel, um bestens vorbereitet zu sein.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸