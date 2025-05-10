Die fünf besten Xbox Game Pass-Spiele, die du zuerst auf deiner Xbox Series X/S herunterladen solltest
Hier sind unsere Favoriten aus der Xbox Game Pass-Bibliothek, um dir den Einstieg zu erleichtern.
Bilal Fahmi
Der Xbox Game Pass ist ein großartiger Abonnementdienst – du bekommst Zugriff auf Hunderte von Spielen, besonders mit einer Ultimate-Mitgliedschaft.
Aber der Einstieg kann ganz schön überwältigend sein, wenn du neu dabei bist und plötzlich vor einer Wand voller Symbole auf deiner Xbox Series X oder Xbox Series S stehst.
Deshalb haben wir eine kurze Liste mit fünf Lieblingsspielen zusammengestellt, die du dir mit Game Pass Ultimate zuerst herunterladen solltest – sie helfen dir garantiert beim Einstieg.
Einige sind echte Klassiker, von denen du wahrscheinlich schon gehört hast – andere sind Geheimtipps. Eines haben sie alle gemeinsam: Sie sind absolut spielenswert.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Wahrscheinlich das beste Spiel, das im letzten Jahr auf der Xbox erschienen ist, heißt Indiana Jones and the Great Circle– ein Action-Adventure mit klarem Fokus auf den Abenteuern.
Das Spiel wird fast vollständig aus der Ich-Perspektive gespielt, sodass du wirklich das Gefühl bekommst, in Indys Stiefeln zu stecken. Die Rätsel sind durchweg kreativ und fordernd.
Entwickelt wurde das Spiel von MachineGames – einem Studio, das den Geist der Filme von Steven Spielberg wirklich verstanden hat. Ehrlich gesagt: Es ist besser als die letzten beiden Filme.
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors wirkt auf den ersten Blick recht simpel – aber sobald du einmal eingetaucht bist, entfaltet es seine teuflische Sogwirkung.
Das Roguelike-Shoot-’em-up-Game wird mit jedem Fortschritt kniffliger, und genau das macht es so süchtig machend.
Ein weiterer Pluspunkt: Der Download ist winzig – unter 1 GB – sodass du selbst mit langsamer Verbindung blitzschnell loslegen kannst.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Wahrscheinlich die offensichtlichste Wahl – aber genau deshalb so gut: Einer der größten Vorteile von Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ist der Zugriff auf Spiele direkt zum Release. Und kaum etwas ist größer als der jährliche Call of Duty-Titel.
Seit Microsoft Activision Blizzard übernommen hat, kannst du als Xbox-Nutzer:in mit Game-Pass-Abo viele der besten COD-Spiele der letzten Jahre spielen – einschließlich der aktuellen Ausgabe von 2024.
Diesmal gibt's sogar eine überraschend gute Einzelspieler-Kampagne – ein perfekter Grund, es direkt herunterzuladen.Und das Beste: Du musst dafür gar nicht so viel Speicherplatz auf deiner Festplatte freimachen.
PowerWash Simulator
Nein, wirklich – PowerWash Simulator gehört auf jede Download-Liste.Es ist eines der entspanntesten Spiele überhaupt. Deine Aufgabe: immer schmutziger werdende Objekte und Orte mit einem Hochdruckreiniger säubern.
Du kannst stundenlang spielen und dabei komplett abschalten – perfekt zum Stressabbau.
Und natürlich kannst du auch einfach deine Zeit damit verbringen, riesige … äh, kreative Muster in den Dreck zu zeichnen. Das geht bei Halo nicht, oder?
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Da Xbox Game Pass Ultimate auch EA Play beinhaltet, kannst du beide Star Wars Jedi-Spiele ohne zusätzliche Kosten spielen. Survivor ist das größere und vielleicht auch bessere der beiden – aber spiel unbedingt zuerst den ersten Teil, damit du die Handlung rund um den Ursprung von Cal Kestis, dem namensgebenden Jedi, verstehst.
Die Fortsetzung sieht genauso beeindruckend aus, wie sie sich spielt – wenn du so weit kommst, hast du also etwas, worauf du dich richtig freuen kannst.
Ein drittes und letztes Kapitel ist bereits in Entwicklung – also spiel beide Titel, um bestens vorbereitet zu sein.
