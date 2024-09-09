5 reasons why Astro Bot on PS5 is my game of the year already

As we prepare for the imminent arrival of Sony's mid-generation console refresh, the PS5 Pro, the gaming giant has sent us a stark reminder of just how brilliant the existing, standard PlayStation 5 is.

Astro Bot is an unexpected masterpiece – a modern 3D platformer that's not only right up there among the best of its genre, such as Super Mario Odyssey and Psychonauts 2, but a true showcase of the capabilities of the PS5 and the Dualsense controller

Astro Bot - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

In many ways, that's the point. Developer Team Asobi's previous two Astro games, Astro Bot Rescue Mission for PSVR and Astro's Playroom, were similar in that they were each designed to extol the talents of PlayStation hardware. The latter was even given free to each PS5 owner at launch (it still is), so they could discover the features of the new controller during play.

And so Astro Bot builds on this premise but ten-fold. It is a AAA first-party exclusive that comes at a time when such things are scarce, and it is brilliant. I'd go as far to say that it's my game of the year already. Here are five great reasons why.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

An ode to PlayStation geekdom

Anyone who's played Astro's Playroom (and if you own a PS5, that's likely) will understand the concept. It's a 3D platformer centred on the PlayStation console itself, plus the history of the company and its games.

Astro Bot is an extension of that, but taking the idea much further.

It's no coincidence that PlayStation celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and so the game serves as a joyous stroll through memory (card) lane, with nods to just about every major title we've played on the original PlayStation and up.

Our little hero, Astro, is tasked with finding 300 of his fellow bots who have been scattered across different galaxies, many of which are based on famous game characters.

That extends to some of the levels too, with each galaxy having a section dedicated to a fan-favourite franchise – there's a God of War section, for example, complete with Leviathan Axe that returns to Astro's hand. And an Uncharted area that provides you with a gun (that fires small spheres in child-friendly fashion).

This amount of fan-service could be cringeworthy in some games but not here. Every homage hits perfectly, and with a comedic flair that's reminiscent of the very best Lego games.

Often you want to explore just to find out which games character or theme you'll encounter next.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

An explosion of innovation

Also like Astro's Playroom, Astro Bot seeps innovation from every pore.

While much of the game mechanics are similar to many a 3D platformer, just about every world in each galaxy has a clever and innovative power-up that transforms Astro and the play.

For example, on one planet, Astro is turned into a sponge and grows to the size of a Titan when wet. He can expel the water too, extinguishing fire enemies and obstacles. However, when he does she shrinks again. The level is beautifully designed to require both states often.

Another planet sees a rocket strapped to Astro's back (in the shape of a chicken) which is required to get to higher levels, but also to rip up flooring and pull certain foes out of the ground where they are vulnerable.

And that's just a couple of instances. There's something new and different lurking on just about every level, making it a wonderful and varied experience as you progress. It's about as Miyamoto as a game can get without having actually been designed by the king of Mario.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There be secrets everywhere

As the main aim of the game is to rescue Astro's chums, exploration is key – they can often be found hiding in levels with only an audio cue to suggest you're in the right vicinity.

On top of this, there are jigsaw puzzle pieces to be found in each level, which are again hidden in cunning places. And many of the planets also secrete a portal to another galaxy with even more levels to complete.

Finally, even the menu screens and homeworld (where the saved bots gather) also hide secrets, revealing challenges and additional bots to unlock. The game is vast and there are so many elements that it's likely you'll play most levels twice, at least.

Thankfully, you do have a counter showing the bots you've found (or missed), plus the jigsaw pieces and portals to the additional galaxy, so you know whether to revisit. And, much like in a Mario game, any that you collected first time around stay collected, so you can speed run your way to where the missing item might be.

Also helpful is a "break this glass in emergency" bird that appears at the start of each completed planet on a repeat visit. It costs coins to use, but will hover above you on the new run ready to highlight the spot where a missing bot or item can be found.

This can be essential for completionists (and me).

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The use of the Dualsense

As previously mentioned, Astro's Playroom was designed to show off the abilities of the all-new Dualsense controller on the original launch of the PS5. But, it also gave use some great new ways to control the game that were inventive and fun.

That continues here – even more so, in fact, with motion, sound effects, and even your breath being important to the experience.

The Dualsense itself is in the game, as it's Astro's space ship and helps him get to to planets. But even in the brief animated section before each level, you can move the ship using your own controller and therefore pick up coins or jigsaw puzzle pieces that happen to be on this brief, preliminary journey.

On top of that, the speaker in the pad is used by Team Asobi to do more than just extend the on-screen fun... it'll give you the aforementioned audio cues when you're in the vicinity of a bot that needs rescuing. And the haptics will give you hints when a block needs pushing, for example.

Finally, there are multiple sections that require you to blow on the controller. That will then translate to a wind blowing items on the screen.

None of this is vital, in all honesty, but adds to the extended levels of interactivity that Astro Bot affords throughout. It's something Nintendo has done so well for so long, although I would argue that it's even more in evidence here. You are connected to the game, not just playing it.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

And it looks stunning

Finally, Astro Bot is perhaps the best-looking PlayStation 5 game to date. The graphical style is absolutely spot on, with the bots feeling tangible and solid. The brightly-coloured scenery is superb too, with different textures and elements for each of the planets.

And then there's the physics engine. The worlds are covered in tiny objects that often have no other purpose than to look great. There are leaves on one that swirl and shift as you run through them, gems on another that glisten as they fall.

All sorts of ephemera adorn the levels making them feel alive. And it all runs at a rock solid 60fps.

The game is as much a joy to look at as it is to play... and that's saying something.

In conclusion

And so it's clear that I'm a huge fan of Astro Bot. It's a game that more often than not has me grinning from ear to ear.

The only frowns come from the difficulty of several of the challenge levels, which must be completed without dying else you start at the beginning again. These can prove hugely frustrating – especially after 20 or so attempts – but that's offset by the elation when you finally succeed.

Other than that, there's not a single other gripe for a game that has restored my faith in, well, games in general. The ball's now in your court again, Mr Nintendo.