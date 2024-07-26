5 new EA Sports FC 25 features I love... and 1 that's already giving me nightmares

Electronic Arts has released an all-new teaser showing some of the new gameplay features coming to EA Sports FC 25, and I'm fully on board with most of them. However, there's one or two I'm not so sure about – based on my experiences in Ultimate Team this year (and in the previous generation of FIFA).

The gameplay deep dive shows new playstyles are coming to the game, a revamp of team tactics, new player roles, and a fair few things besides. We've also previously learned about the new 5v5 Rush mode, and changes coming to the way FC Ultimate Team works.

Based on everything we've found out so far, here are my five favourite new features that I think will improve the game. And for good measure, one that I'm sure will cause some upset.

1. Goalkeeper PlayStyles

Among the new PlayStyles promised for EA Sports FC 25 are new ones for goalkeepers, which are something I've been crying out for.

Goalies were hopelessly overlooked last year, with simple PlayStyles available but no PlayStyle+ upgrades. But, this time around not only can goalkeepers come with PlayStyle+ additions, there will be new ones, to boot.

Replacing the existing ones, there will be new PlayStyles for Footwork, Rush Out, Deflector, Cross Claimer, Far Reach, and Far Throw. These should enable 'keepers to feel different and better suited to the way you like to play the game.

2. Team tactics

The tactics engine hasn't been touched in generations, so a new format was much-needed.

Part of what EA is calling FC IQ, the new team tactics system should make it much easier to influence on-field movement the way you want. Experienced players have always assigned several tactics to the five preset slots available, that can be switched in game to counter opposition movement, but the new engine makes that more official.

There's even a new "smart tactics" addition that will suggest different in-game tactical changes based on the flow of a match – meaning you won't necessarily need to assign your own. Seasoned players won't bother with it, I'm sure, but it's nice to have.

Perhaps even more exciting is that team tactics will now be shareable by a single code. Those who follow influencers to find out the best tactics can now just input the code into their game, rather than have to painstakingly copy each aspect of the setup.

3. Player roles

Coupled with the new team tactics, player roles should make a big difference in EA Sports FC 25.

Most players in the game series have always been able to operate in different positions, but this year's game will add different roles to each position too – which directly impact the way a player's AI behaves in a match.

And, like PlayStyles, player roles are graded – Role, Role+ and Role++. This shows you how well a player is suited to the role you want to give them.

Player roles include things like Winger and Wide Midfielder, in the RM and LM positions, or Poacher for an ST.

We've always had the ability to adjust how a player might respond using player instructions, but these will take it to an all-new level.

4. Corner roles

Corners have always bugged me in EA Sports FC 24 and the more recent FIFA games, as you have had to rely on the game to set player positions (unless you use manual control on one of them).

For example, the one with the best heading stats always seemingly parks themself around the centre of the goal, when you'd rather they come to the front post. Or the player with the best finesse shot capabilities might not be sitting on the edge of the box where you want them.

For EA Sports FC 25, you can assign corner roles to players, to have them sit at the back or near post, depending on the role, or act as a target player.

Sadly, EA says this might not come to all game modes – so it might have decided not to introduce it to Ultimate Team where I think it'd be most helpful. We shall see.

5. SBC storage

Hallelujah! We will finally be able to store duplicate card pulls in Ultimate Team, to use in SBCs at a later date.

At present (and as was the case for years), untradeable duplicate cards needed to be either used in an SBC immediately or completely ditched. There is a trick whereby you can recover them from the discarded pile using the FC 25 app, but that's always been limited.

Now though we'll get SBC storage that allows up to 100 duplicate cards to be saved for future use. It might be a small thing, but will make a big difference to many UT players.

And the one I'm not so keen on... goalkeeper movement

I really don't know why the development team are doing this, but manual goalkeeper movement will be limited to just 1-2 steps.

That means experienced players won't be able to set the goalkeeper into a position they prefer during general play. It has always been a clever tactic to shift your goalie to cover a shot into the fair corner, for example.

I'm sure it'll lead to more goals, but somewhat removes one of the options for those with the skill to pull it off.

Thankfully though, you'll still be able to move your goalkeeper out during corners and other set pieces.

If you've played Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24 or FIFA 23 before it, you'll know that moving your goalie out towards the edge of the six-yard box is a great way to stop players with the Power Header PlayStyle from just thundering the ball into your goal – it gives them a fair chance to catch the ball.

It has always come with the caveat that a player with decent curve can score a goal directly from the corner, but it somewhat levels the playing field.

Like with all the new changes, it'll be interesting to see exactly the impact this change will have in game. I hope to find out soon, when I get my hands on a playable build.

I'm sure we'll see a few more features discussed in the meantime, and up to the release of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Those who pre-order the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition will be able to play it from 20 September 2024 – as will EA Play members who will have access to a 10-hour trial.

The main game comes out a week later, on 27 September.