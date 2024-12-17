5 best fantasy games coming in 2025 and beyond

As is traditional, The Game Awards 2024 didn't just hand out fancy-looking prizes to the best games of the last 12 months, it played host to plenty of new announcements and trailers.

There were a fair few big sci-fi titles shown for the first time, but also several from the other side of the fictional coin too – fantasy. It seems we have plenty of sword and sorcery software treats to look forward to in the next couple of years.

Here then are my five picks of bunch, which will release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch and/or PC in 2025 or beyond.

Slay the Spire 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Slay the Spire 2

The sequel to one of the best deck building RPGs around, Slay the Spire 2 looks to feature much of the same, but with (slightly) higher production values and more variety in location and monster types.

It's a roguelike, similar to the original, it will task players to progress through increasingly harder battles by using cards for defence or attack. There will be the return of powerful relics to take advantage of too.

We don't yet have the entire platform list, but it is guaranteed to be coming for PC at the very least, thanks to a pre-registration page on Steam already.

The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher 4

One of the biggest games to appear at this years Games Awards, The Witcher 4 trailer centres on Ciri rather than Geralt, although the latter will undoubtedly appear in the final build.

CD Projekt Red will certainly want to take its time over this sequel considering it had to spend more than a year patching the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 before it was considered of a high enough standard.

That means it is highly unlikely we'll see the game in shops anytime soon. Still, we can get excited nonetheless.

Shadow Labyrinth – Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Shadow Labyrinth

Bandai Namco's Metroidvania action-platformer is a touch odd, especially as it stars none other than Pac-Man,

You still get the puzzles and hack-'n-slash shenanigans of a Castlevania kind of fantasy setting, but crossed with... well... Pac-Man. There's even a "maze" to escape and dots to gobble up, just not in the way you'd expect.

It'll be released in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Solasta II - Official Announcement Trailer - The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Solasta 2

As with Solsta: Crown of the Magister, the sequel will be more of a tactical role-playing game – emulating tabletop equivalents that have been popular since the 80s.

Solasta 2 is again being developed by Tactical Adventures and is based on the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset (fifth-gen), Combat is turn-based and you can create a party of four adventures to take through the expanded story.

It'll be available in early access on PC first. And while there's no word yet on a console release, the original is available for Xbox and PS5, so fingers crossed.

[Game of Thrones: Kingsroad] Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Perhaps somewhat surprising considering HBO's Game of Thrones finished more than five years ago, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a new, open-world action-RPG set during the events of the original series.

The game will put you in the shoes of a new character but also feature some of the big names, such as Jon Snow and Jamie Lannister.

It's not yet clear which platforms it'll be released on – only iOS and Android have been mentioned so far – but I'd imagine we'll find out more about it in the coming months.