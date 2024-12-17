5 best fantasy games coming in 2025 and beyond

As is traditional, The Game Awards 2024 didn't just hand out fancy-looking prizes to the best games of the last 12 months, it played host to plenty of new announcements and trailers.
There were a fair few big sci-fi titles shown for the first time, but also several from the other side of the fictional coin too – fantasy. It seems we have plenty of sword and sorcery software treats to look forward to in the next couple of years.
Here then are my five picks of bunch, which will release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch and/or PC in 2025 or beyond.
Slay the Spire 2
The sequel to one of the best deck building RPGs around, Slay the Spire 2 looks to feature much of the same, but with (slightly) higher production values and more variety in location and monster types.
It's a roguelike, similar to the original, it will task players to progress through increasingly harder battles by using cards for defence or attack. There will be the return of powerful relics to take advantage of too.
We don't yet have the entire platform list, but it is guaranteed to be coming for PC at the very least, thanks to a pre-registration page on Steam already.
The Witcher 4
One of the biggest games to appear at this years Games Awards, The Witcher 4 trailer centres on Ciri rather than Geralt, although the latter will undoubtedly appear in the final build.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
CD Projekt Red will certainly want to take its time over this sequel considering it had to spend more than a year patching the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 before it was considered of a high enough standard.
That means it is highly unlikely we'll see the game in shops anytime soon. Still, we can get excited nonetheless.
Shadow Labyrinth
Bandai Namco's Metroidvania action-platformer is a touch odd, especially as it stars none other than Pac-Man,
You still get the puzzles and hack-'n-slash shenanigans of a Castlevania kind of fantasy setting, but crossed with... well... Pac-Man. There's even a "maze" to escape and dots to gobble up, just not in the way you'd expect.
It'll be released in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Solasta 2
As with Solsta: Crown of the Magister, the sequel will be more of a tactical role-playing game – emulating tabletop equivalents that have been popular since the 80s.
Solasta 2 is again being developed by Tactical Adventures and is based on the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset (fifth-gen), Combat is turn-based and you can create a party of four adventures to take through the expanded story.
It'll be available in early access on PC first. And while there's no word yet on a console release, the original is available for Xbox and PS5, so fingers crossed.
Game of Thrones Kingsroad
Perhaps somewhat surprising considering HBO's Game of Thrones finished more than five years ago, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a new, open-world action-RPG set during the events of the original series.
The game will put you in the shoes of a new character but also feature some of the big names, such as Jon Snow and Jamie Lannister.
It's not yet clear which platforms it'll be released on – only iOS and Android have been mentioned so far – but I'd imagine we'll find out more about it in the coming months.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Garmin Lily 2 Active review: Petite powerhouse
Track, train, and look swish doing it with the Garmin Lily 2 Active
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 show is a masterclass – as top critics rate it 100%
Black Doves sits atop the Netflix chart – and critical reception is strong
By Mike Lowe Published
-
5 best sci-fi games coming in 2025 and beyond
Science fiction was a big topic during The Game Awards 2024 – here are five upcoming games to put on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
PS Plus adding stunning action-RPG for free I would've paid good money for
Patience is a virtue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 reasons why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is my favourite Xbox game of 2024
Seamlessly combines multiple game types into the one, superbly fun adventure
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony PS Vita 2 could snatch the handheld crown from Switch 2 and Steam Deck
Industry experts "confirm" Sony is working on an all-new handheld console
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2024 in just a few days
Dah-dee-dah-dah. dah-dee-dum!
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members getting arguably the best PS5 co-op game ever for free
You just need the two of you
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
I sold my PS5 to upgrade to the PS5 Pro and it might have been a mistake
Do I regret it? Ask me again in six months...
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation Portal just got a game-changing free update
Turns it into one of the best gaming handhelds around
By Rik Henderson Published