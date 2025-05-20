Samsung's new tablet just dropped to lowest-ever price in 5-star deal

Just the other week I finished reviewing Samsung's latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and its "less is more" approach will make it the best tablet for many people – especially those who want to stream and little else.

Now, however, one of the UK's top service providers, EE, has suddenly cut the price by £150 as part of its 'Tech Drops' sales initiative. That puts the slate at its lowest-ever price from a great, reliable source.

VIEW: EE's Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE deal here

EE's deals are particularly pertinent for its current mobile home broadband customers, who have access to these 'Drops' up to 24 hours before general availability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE best deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was £499 now £349 at EE If you're looking for a great tablet, then Samsung has a great option in its latest 'Fan Editon' model. Its home-grown Exynos processor is mid-tier, but it's highly qualified for a silky user experience – whether you're streaming or using the included S Pen stylus to take notes, work, sketch or doodle.

What I loved about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is how well-balanced a proposition it'll be for most people. The company's flagship Ultra model, for example, is much larger, much more powerful – but much more expensive.

The 'Fan Edition' – that's what the 'FE' stands for in the name – opts for generally mid-tier specifications, in a flagship-like build, that don't compromise the overall experience.

Why's the Tab S10 FE worth buying?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The 10.9-inch display is an ideal size for carting this tab around with ease, while its 90Hz refresh rate and 1440 x 2304 resolution are close to flagship levels, ensuring sharp and smooth images.

You needn't be an EE customer to take part in this deal either, as it's available to all buyers, regardless of network preference, which makes it a stellar bargain buy for all.

And while you worry about which SIM ought to go into it, best bag a microSD card, too, as the S10 FE features an expansion slot to allow you to load it up with all your content goodies at minimal additional cost.

As I say, however, EE customers will get the first heads-up on such deals, including other future ones at claimed "unbeatable prices" via the EE App. So get to it, as this tablet deal seems to be the start of yet more blazing deals.