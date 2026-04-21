PS5 owners will be locked out of certain features if they don't do this one thing soon
All PS5 and PS5 Pro owners have a mandatory task ahead of June – or face being barred from some functionality
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Quick Summary
Sony has started to inform PlayStation console owners that they must complete age verification by the beginning of June, or they will lose access to social features.
The process is simple and quick, and can be performed on a mobile phone, laptop, tablet or desktop PC.
UK PlayStation owners will have until the start of June 2026 to comply with a mandatory requirement, or face being unable to use certain features on their consoles.
Sony has started to inform PS4, PS5 and PS5 Pro players that age verification is needed to allow specific functionality – such as chats, messaging and live streaming. It is necessary for the brand to comply with the UK's Online Safety Act, and all users are affected, no matter their age.
Players will have to use Yoti's verification tools to confirm that they are the right age to use social features online. It's simple to perform, using either a mobile number, face scan (through your phone or using a webcam) or an approved ID. You can simply scan the QR code on a PlayStation support page and follow the instructions.Article continues below
Once your age is verified, your PlayStation account will be permanently approved.
Other gaming firms will need to do the same soon, to operate certain services in the UK. Xbox started its age verification process late last year, which is also mandatory to access social features on its consoles.
It's likely others will follow suit in the coming weeks.
Why do you need to verify your age on PlayStation and Xbox?
The UK's Online Safety Act was passed into law in 2023, although companies were given time to enforce its rules and guidelines. This includes age verification to allow access to online content that could be deemed harmful to children.
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In terms of the video games industry, that specifically applies to the social aspects of online play – as it is hard for games publishers and console manufacturers to ensure underage players don't hear or read inappropriate language.
The rules do not apply to other countries, although some have their own guidelines and laws.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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