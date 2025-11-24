If a better PS5 Pro deal appears this Black Friday, I'll eat my DualSense Edge controller

There are some amazing PlayStation deals this Black Friday, with discounts on every console and many of the accessories. That includes on the PS5 Pro, which now seems like a much better deal with as much as £100 off the usual price.

However, while many retailers have it reduced, I think I've found the very best deal for Sony's flagship console. And it's not from the usual type of retailer.

Online electronics and appliances store AO.com just so happens to have the PS5 Pro reduced to £599 (the same as many others) but with EA Sports FC 26 included in the bundle. So, not only do you get 15% off the retail price, you get a £70 game for free.

That's surely the best PS5 Pro deal we'll see this Black Friday sales period – at least in the UK. But if you do want to save a little extra cash and are not bothered about the latest footy game from EA, Very.co.uk also has the console available – this time for just £589.

Alternatively, you can get it with a disc drive (as it doesn't come with one as standard) for £658 – a saving of £110.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699 now £589 at very.co.uk Get the PS5 Pro console and DualSense Controller for its cheapest price yet. It doesn't come with a game, but with that kind of saving it's worth considering PS Plus Extra or Premium membership, which will give you a library of 100s of titles to download and play.

If you do decide to invest in a PS5 Pro, I also heartily recommend the DualSense Edge controller. While you get a standard DualSense controller in the box, the Edge is Sony's official pro gamepad and is not only far more robust, it comes with different button profiles you can set per game.

There are also assignable paddle buttons on the rear, plus the option to swap out the thumbstick modules, with replacements available separately.

This extends the lifespan of the controller dramatically – I've already replaced mine in the last year and it feels like a new controller again.

The DualSense Edge is available in white or black.

Finally, you might also consider a PlayStation Portal – an 8-inch gaming handheld that links with the PS5 and streams all your games so you can play them anywhere you have a data connection.

Sony PlayStation Portal: was £199 now £178 at AO.com The PlayStation Portal gives you access to your own games, either streamed via a PS5 or PS5 Pro, or over the cloud. That includes when you're not at home, as long as you have a decent Wi-Fi connection.

And if all that's still not enough, there are plenty of deals on standard PS5 consoles and accessories too, from the likes of Amazon and the PlayStation Store.