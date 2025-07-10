These five-star earbuds are always in my bag – they're £120 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

As someone who gets to test a wide variety of the best earbuds on the market, what I keep in my bag always feels like an important decision. I want something which offers stellar noise cancellation to block out the humdrum of the train, but also has killer audio performance to make my favourite tunes sound even better.

One pair which have stood the test of time is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those tick off of my boxes, and are still some of the best noise cancelling earbuds money can buy. They're also £120 off right now at Amazon, making them an even sweeter prospect!

That's a stellar deal. For that price, you're getting some of the very best noise cancelling out there, which is perfect for those seeking to drown out the world around them. I once took a three hour flight wearing these and didn't notice a crying child sat in the seat behind me.

It's not just about removing noise, either. These buds are great at amplifying it in all the right ways. You'll find stellar audio quality here, complete with a seriously powerful EQ in the accompanying app. It's perfect for hi-fi fans and audiophiles looking to shape their sonic signature.

I'm also a passionate advocate for transparency in earbuds. ANC is all well and good, but sometimes you need to be able to hear the world around you to keep yourself safe. the Aware mode on these buds is fantastic, and should ensure you aren't walking into traffic by mistake.

In fact, these buds are so good that they made it into my roundup of the best earbuds of the year for two years running. That kind of longevity is proof of just how stellar they are. I'd be recommending these to you at full price, but snagging a sweet discount on them just makes it an even easier pill to swallow.