These five-star earbuds are always in my bag – they're £120 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale!
Brilliant audio for a bargain
As someone who gets to test a wide variety of the best earbuds on the market, what I keep in my bag always feels like an important decision. I want something which offers stellar noise cancellation to block out the humdrum of the train, but also has killer audio performance to make my favourite tunes sound even better.
One pair which have stood the test of time is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Those tick off of my boxes, and are still some of the best noise cancelling earbuds money can buy. They're also £120 off right now at Amazon, making them an even sweeter prospect!
Save a cool £120 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at Amazon!
Check Prices: Argos £199.95
That's a stellar deal. For that price, you're getting some of the very best noise cancelling out there, which is perfect for those seeking to drown out the world around them. I once took a three hour flight wearing these and didn't notice a crying child sat in the seat behind me.
It's not just about removing noise, either. These buds are great at amplifying it in all the right ways. You'll find stellar audio quality here, complete with a seriously powerful EQ in the accompanying app. It's perfect for hi-fi fans and audiophiles looking to shape their sonic signature.
I'm also a passionate advocate for transparency in earbuds. ANC is all well and good, but sometimes you need to be able to hear the world around you to keep yourself safe. the Aware mode on these buds is fantastic, and should ensure you aren't walking into traffic by mistake.
In fact, these buds are so good that they made it into my roundup of the best earbuds of the year for two years running. That kind of longevity is proof of just how stellar they are. I'd be recommending these to you at full price, but snagging a sweet discount on them just makes it an even easier pill to swallow.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.