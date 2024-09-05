The Panasonic RZ-B120W earbuds are all about that bass

Quick Summary Panasonic is launching some new in-ear wireless earbuds, and they're looking very solid. The Panasonic RZ-B120W tick a lot of boxes, with solid battery life, big bass response and hopefully great sound allround.

Panasonic has, like so many others attending the massive show, used IFA 2024 to launch a whole heap of new products, but one of the less shouty devices that will probably actually sell to normal people are its RZ-B120W earbuds.

While it's not yet saying anything about pricing, from what we've seen of the earbuds we'd expect them to be mid-range options (and that's a good thing - no one really wants to spend £350 / $350 on earbuds if they can avoid it).

They promise six and a half hours of listening on a single charge, with a further 19.5 hours in the case to give you well over 24 hours of listening without needing to be plugged into power again. That's a great start, and Panasonic also says that they should have excellent sound and powerful bass for their size thanks to the inclusion of XBS.

On the connectivity side of things, these are Bluetooth 5.3 buds, so you should get solid and straightforward connections in most places, although they'll miss out on the likes of Auracast and other Bluetooth 5.4 features that most people probably won't know they don't have.

The earbuds can also work with both Siri and the Google Assistant after getting a wake-up tap on their side, so anyone who likes to use virtual assistants as much as they can will be able to do so without disturbance here.

The buds have a simple and clean design that's reminiscent of the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless to our eyes, but the real key to their success will ultimately be pricing. If these can come in at under £150 / $150 or so, they'll likely find their tribe.

But, if they're way more expensive than that, we'll need to be highly impressed by their sound quality for them to really win us over. Of course, this is just the unveiling – there's plenty of time down the line to get hands-on with the RZ-B120W earbuds.