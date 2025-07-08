It's always nice to find deals on products you've actually used when Amazon Prime Day rolls around each year. After all, while there's a bit of a feeding frenzy thanks to the thousands of discounts floating around, we only want to point to deals that we can really vouch for.

That's exactly the case for this excellent audio deal – knocking the Cambridge Melomania M100 earbuds down by a healthy amount, to just £79 instead of their full price of £119.99. That basically makes these impressive earbuds a truly budget o

I tested the Melomania M100 a little over a year ago, but they stand out in my memory for how well they performed given a price that I felt at the time was impressively fair. Their sound quality is a testament to the careful work that Cambridge Audio seems to put into all of its devices.

They can also last 10 hours with ANC turned on, and a super-impressive 16 hours without it, meaning you could do an entire day with the earbuds in, playing music, and not have to put them back in the case a single time. There are some phones that might not last as long as that, underlining how solid it really is.

So, if you're in the market for a new set of earbuds and you fancy keeping your costs as low as possible, without compromising much at all on quality, be sure to check the Melomania M100s out – they get my seal of approval, that's for sure.