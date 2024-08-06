Campfire Audio Astrolith earbuds don't just look good, they're built that way on purpose

Quick Summary A new pair of IEMs from luxury audio manufacturer, Campfire Audio, might just be the best-sounding on the market. They look great, too – just brace yourself for that price tag.

I'm a massive advocate for investing in a really good pair of wireless earbuds. Whether you're an audiophile, a podcast connoisseur, or just spend most of your day on video calls, a good pair can really enhance your life.

I've been lucky to test a whole range as part of my work here. That includes everything from budget options like the OnePlus Buds 3, right through to bank-busting pairs like the Devialet Gemini II.

This latest offering from Campfire Audio blows them all out of the water, though. Nursing a cool £2,199 ($2,199; approx. AU$4,300) price tag, these IEMs represent pretty much the most premium audio experience you can buy.

Still, at least there is a pretty impressive spec sheet to match. Inside, these buds pack a monumental 14.2mm driver. Those cater to sub, low and mid frequencies, while a 6mm tweeter adds in high-end frequencies. Those are specifically tuned to offer definition with even the faintest details within your music.

Of course, the design of these buds is a big part of the overall package. You'll spot the hand-polished, mirror-finish stainless steel shells from a mile off, with a sumptuous stepped design which simultaneously looks space age and Art Deco.

That's not just a pretty face, though. The housing is part of the brand's Additive Acoustic Optical Inclusion (AAOI) housing technology, which uses a precise system of internal acoustic chambers to ensure some of the best sound quality currently available.

That includes a frequency response from 5Hz all the way to 25kHz, with a total harmonic distortion of less than 0.3%. That is complemented by a diaphragm design which ensures that the voice coil won't warp or bend at high volumes.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All in all, these look like a serious piece of kit for the truest of audiophiles. They're certainly a pretty penny, but that will be more than worthwhile to those who demand the absolute pinnacle of audio performance from an in-ear device.