DJI just made first-person drone flight more affordable with the Goggles N3

In a move that opens up the thrilling world of first-person view (FPV) drone flying to an even broader audience, DJI has introduced the Goggles N3, an entry-level set of FPV goggles designed to offer immersive aerial experiences at a more accessible price point.

Designed to pair seamlessly with the DJI Neo and DJI Avata 2 drones, the Goggles N3 combine top-tier tech and comfort features, bringing a professional feel to those just starting in FPV flight.

Up until now, FPV drone flying has often been reserved for serious hobbyists and seasoned drone pilots, even though DJI has been steadily pushing the envelope to make this experience more accessible with products like the DJI Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 Combo .

Now, the Goggles N3 extend this accessibility even further, offering an affordable route for those eager to dive into immersive, first-person drone adventures without complex setups or premium prices.

At the heart of the Goggles N3’s appeal is its ultra-wide, full 1080p screen with a 54° field of view.

Supported by DJI’s O4 video transmission system, the Goggles N3 is said to provide a stable and responsive connection with ultra-low latency (just 31 ms).

This means pilots can pull off cinematic stunts like 360° flips, 180° drifts, and even power loops with seamless precision, all from an intuitive setup that can be controlled through head tilts and wrist movements using the DJI RC Motion 3 controller.

Among the N3’s impressive features is an AR (augmented reality) cursor that appears when paired with the DJI RC Motion 3, allowing pilots to adjust camera settings directly from the goggles’ screen, much like how you operate VR headsets.

The Goggles N3 also introduce a real-time live feed-sharing option via the DJI Fly app, allowing onlookers to experience the thrill of FPV flying through a secondary display.

The Goggles N3 have a roomy interior that accommodates prescription eyewear, so pilots no longer need to remove their glasses or adjust diopters.

An integrated headband and battery help balance the weight comfortably on the head, while a unique defogging system removes condensation, keeping the view clear even in humid conditions.

With a battery life of up to 2.7 hours on a full charge, the Goggles N3 support extended flights without interruption.

Priced at £229/ $229/ AU$359 and available now at DJI, the Goggles N3 deliver quality at an approachable entry point, helping more users see the world from a bird’s eye view.

For newcomers interested in a comprehensive setup, DJI offers the Goggles N3 as part of the DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo, which includes the DJI Neo drone, Goggles N3, RC Motion 3, three batteries, and a charging hub – all for £449/ AU$839 (this version isn't available in the US).