Apple MacBook Pro set for its biggest upgrade in many years

Quick Summary
A new MacBook Pro design could be the biggest evolution for the line yet.
It would pack in a wide range of upgrades across the display, case and internals.
Apple seems to be fairly good at dominating a market, and there's no better example than the MacBook. While other devices exist and try to compete, the brand's move to in-house chips moved them lightyears ahead of the competition, and it's a chasm which is still not entirely filled.
Now, it seems that the device is heading towards another significant overhaul. That comes from 9to5Mac, which cites a range of different sources in its report.
There are any number of big changes anticipated, but it all centres around a new display. That's said to be the introduction of an OLED panel, which could also do away with the notch on these devices. Does that mean we'll see a Dynamic Island on the MacBook? Well, it's certainly a possibility, though it's probably too soon to say for sure.
It's also said to be a thinner and lighter device overall. Those words may well spark some concern among MacBook enthusiasts, who have only just won the fight to restore a wider range of ports on these machines. Still, let's hope Apple has learned from those mistakes, and can make a device more portable without compromising on features.
The device in question is the 2026 MacBook Pro, which is obviously still a good chunk of time away. That also means we should expect an M6 chip lineup inside, with Apple said to be rolling out an M5 MacBook range this year.
Others have suggested that there could be a 5G Cellular module in this laptop. That's something which many have called for in the past, and seems like a useful upgrade for those who want to work on the go.
There's even a chance of a touch screen. While it might seem unlikely given Apple's reluctance to include it on the MacBook range, previous rumours have suggested that the introduction of the OLED panel would also mark the introduction of touch screen capabilities.
If all of that comes in, it could be a really revolutionary moment. Focus would likely sit on the touch screen, but adding in 5G connectivity and even a Dynamic Island would be just as important – not to mention having it all in a more compact form factor.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
