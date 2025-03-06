Rotel’s first headphone amp is the “ultimate desktop audio companion”
A high quality pre-amp, amp and DAC with lots of connectivity in its compact case
Quick Summary
The DX-3 is Rotel's first headphone amp and includes a high spec pre-amp and DAC in a very compact footprint.
It'll launch later this month with an RRP of £1,399 / $1,499 / about AU$2,845.
Rotel has launched its first ever headphone amp, the DX-3 – and as you'd expect from the brand, it's packed high specification into its very small footprint.
Rotel claims it's "the ultimate desktop companion" and gives you a pre-amp, amp and DAC in the one device. There's also wireless and wired connectivity, support for Hi-Res Audio and analogue inputs too.
The goal is to deliver the best DAC and headphone amp for demanding listeners who need smaller components, but don't want to sacrifice sound quality or flexibility.
The DX-3 features the ESS Sabre ES9028PRO 8-channel DAC, Rotel's own ultra-low noise toroidal transformer and an audiophile-grade NJW1195A fully differential analogue controller.
The analogue and digital power supplies are fully isolated from one another, while the DX-3 also has specially-tuned low-pass filters and a fully balanced differential signal path to reduce unwanted noise and distortion.
Rotel DX-3: key features and pricing
As you'd expect, the Rotel DX-3 can power a wide range of wired headphones of varying impedance levels with user-selectable gain, but it's also a well specified wireless device too. It has Bluetooth with aptX HD and AAC for the best Bluetooth headphones.
The DX-3 has been designed so that you can also use it as a stand-alone DAC for a separate amp or powered speakers, and it has both XLR balanced and RCA outputs. There are RCA, co-ax, optical and PC-USB inputs too, and the DX-3 supports USB at up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 4X.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's all the more impressive when you look at how small it is – the device measures just 215 x 76 x 247mm.
The Rotel DX-3 will launch in the UK and Europe later this month (March 2025) with a recommended retail price of £1,399 / $1,499 / about AU$2,845.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Osteopathic therapist recommends three exercises to fix Runner's Knee in just three minutes a day
Knee pain, be gone!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
3 HYROX athletes reveal the race day essentials they can’t live without
From supplements to training gear and the weird and wonderful snacks
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This audiophilic stunner can play CDs and make the rest of your digital music sound divine
The Rotel Michi Q5 high performance CD player is launching in March with a superb specification
By Carrie Marshall Published