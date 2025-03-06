Rotel’s first headphone amp is the “ultimate desktop audio companion”

Quick Summary The DX-3 is Rotel's first headphone amp and includes a high spec pre-amp and DAC in a very compact footprint. It'll launch later this month with an RRP of £1,399 / $1,499 / about AU$2,845.

Rotel has launched its first ever headphone amp, the DX-3 – and as you'd expect from the brand, it's packed high specification into its very small footprint.

Rotel claims it's "the ultimate desktop companion" and gives you a pre-amp, amp and DAC in the one device. There's also wireless and wired connectivity, support for Hi-Res Audio and analogue inputs too.

The goal is to deliver the best DAC and headphone amp for demanding listeners who need smaller components, but don't want to sacrifice sound quality or flexibility.

The DX-3 features the ESS Sabre ES9028PRO 8-channel DAC, Rotel's own ultra-low noise toroidal transformer and an audiophile-grade NJW1195A fully differential analogue controller.

The analogue and digital power supplies are fully isolated from one another, while the DX-3 also has specially-tuned low-pass filters and a fully balanced differential signal path to reduce unwanted noise and distortion.

Rotel DX-3: key features and pricing

As you'd expect, the Rotel DX-3 can power a wide range of wired headphones of varying impedance levels with user-selectable gain, but it's also a well specified wireless device too. It has Bluetooth with aptX HD and AAC for the best Bluetooth headphones.

The DX-3 has been designed so that you can also use it as a stand-alone DAC for a separate amp or powered speakers, and it has both XLR balanced and RCA outputs. There are RCA, co-ax, optical and PC-USB inputs too, and the DX-3 supports USB at up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 4X.

It's all the more impressive when you look at how small it is – the device measures just 215 x 76 x 247mm.

The Rotel DX-3 will launch in the UK and Europe later this month (March 2025) with a recommended retail price of £1,399 / $1,499 / about AU$2,845.