5 reasons to buy this Hi-Res audio player at its amazing Black Friday price

Astell&Kern is renowned for high-end audio hardware, and its portable players are a particular delight. But, while the "budget" Activo audio player is a lot of fun, the best of its portable players are a lot more expensive.
Until now, at least.
Astell&Kern is running a winter promotion that takes a whopping 31% off the SR35 audio player, bringing it down to just £599 on Richer Sounds and other UK retail sites. That's still a chunk of change, of course, but in audiophile land it's a bit of a bargain, and you get the case included too.
So check out the deal and also see my five good reasons why you should consider the A&K SR35 below.
Normally £868 when bought separately, not only do you get them cheaper in a bundle, there's £200 off the player itself in this amazing deal.
5 reasons to buy the Astell&Kern SR35 at this amazing price
It sounds fantastic
The SR35 contains not one DAC but four: four Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC chips, to be precise. The sound they produce persuaded our sister title What Hi-Fi? to give the SR35 five out of five stars, saying it set a new benchmark for sound quality.
It doesn't cut out
The SR35 supports dual band Wi-Fi for stable streaming, and that streaming covers all the key apps and standards.
It is Roon Ready and it also supports streaming from Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Qobuz. For Bluetooth there's support for both aptX and LDAC, both of which deliver much better audio quality than standard Bluetooth codecs.
It's got loads of room
If you're serious about sound you've no doubt already amassed a large library of digital music that you'll want to carry across.
The SR35's 64GB of on-board storage gives you about 625 hi-res tracks at 24-bit/96kHz, and you can up that to 1TB with a micro-SD card.
It's hard as nails
If like me you love Astell&Kern's distinctive design language, you'll love not just the way this looks but the way it feels.
Its metal construction feels wonderfully hefty in the hand and it feels very much like you could use it as a tool in the event of an apocalypse.
The only downside is that with its weight and those sharp corners it can be a bit of a pocket destroyer, so watch out for that.
It's a weapon
No, really. According to Astell&Kern: "The bold line at the side of the device that widens at the bottom symbolises a warrior’s sword of battle while the concave surface of the refined volume crown represents a shield." You didn't get that with an iPod.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and you can get one of my favourite handhelds for under £50 / $55
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Astell&Kern's new hi-res audio player is smaller and lighter, but no less incredible
The SP3000M is "the finest Hi-Fi portable audio player available today", its maker claims
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Arcade1Up has amazing pre-Black Friday deals on its retro coin-op cabinets and pinball machines
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets in the build up to Black Friday
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops to its lowest-ever price — but Prime Day is almost over!
Looking for a top smartwatch? Look no further than this Amazon Prime Day deal
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
These ridiculously good Beats are less than $100 in Prime Day sale
The Beats Solo 4 headphones have NEVER been this cheap, thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Killer SSD storage solution is just $0.07 per GB in early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal!
Looking to overhaul your storage setup? This is a perfect way to do it
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon gives Garmin’s toughest adventure watch a (very) healthy discount
It’s only on for a limited time though, so be quick!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This top Garmin watch rarely gets discounted – now it’s got $100 off!
The Forerunner 965 is Garmin’s best multisport watch (in our humble opinion)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published