Apple Maps is now available online – here's how to access it

Quick Summary Apple has unveiled a beta version of its Apple Maps software for web use. There are a handful of caveats to start with, including the supported browsers and operating systems.

If you’re a fan of technology, it’s hard to not be impressed by Apple. Whether you love or hate the brand, the Cupertino-based company has forged a dynasty for itself, with products which are obscenely popular.

The iPhone, for example, sells in droves every year. Other products like the MacBook and the iPad offer computing power for all kinds of users.

Another area of growth for the brand is their apps. Apple created a range of different apps to rival major players across different spheres. One such example is Apple Maps – which was built to go toe-to-toe with Google Maps – and that’s just got a neat boost.

That’s because Apple has unveiled a beta version of Apple Maps for web browsers. That’s a significant step for the app, which has previously only been available within the Apple ecosystem.

It’s certainly clear that the app is a beta, with several functions and features still to be implemented on the web. Apple has said that “support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.”

Which browsers and operating systems can use the Apple Maps beta?

The beta is currently available on a couple of different operating system and browser configurations. The software can be accessed via Safari or Chrome on Mac and iPad devices, while Chrome and Edge are supported on Windows PCs.

We’ve tested it on a Windows PC with Chrome, and on a Mac running Chrome and both seem to work well. However, other reports suggest some configurations have had teething issues, so it’s worth checking with your setup.

It’s also worth noting that the site is currently only available in English language.

Will the Apple Maps web beta improve?

Yes, almost certainly. The brand has already announced that additional features – including the popular Look Around – will be available in the coming months. We also know that support will arrive for additional languages, browsers and platforms, ensuring that this is a product with some staying power.

How do I access the Apple Maps web beta?

Getting access to the beta is incredibly simple – so long as you have the right requirements. Simply head to the Apple Maps beta website to have a look for yourself.