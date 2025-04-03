Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch sooner than expected, because of space and time

Quick Summary A new report has been published suggesting the date we might see the Galaxy S25 Edge launch. It suggests the slim phone will launch on 15 April in Europe, supporting previous rumours of 16 April if you consider time zones.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year in the form of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra, but alongside those three devices was a little tease – the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung didn't say much about the device when it teased it, and while it did appear in a glass box at Mobile World Congress, there's still plenty we don't know about the super slim smartphone. That's all set to change soon however with the latest report suggesting we will see it officially revealed in mid-April, supporting previous rumours.

A report from Nieuwe Mobile, picked up by 9to5Google, has said the Galaxy S25 Edge would be announced on 15 April in Europe, which would be 16 April in some other regions, as past reports had claimed. Good old time zones have a habit of messing up dates when it comes to these things, you see.

What else might the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offer?

The report goes on to suggest the S25 Edge will come in Black, Silver and Blue colour options, with each coming in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Previous rumours - of which there have been many over the last couple of months - have suggested the device will have 12GB of RAM and it is expected to run on a version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite platform like the rest of the Galaxy S25 range.

It's also said to weigh around 162g and measure 5.84mm thick, featuring a new camera design on the rear and offering slimmer bezels around the display compared to the Galaxy S25 range.

The device did leak in a hands-on video that seemingly showed off a couple of dummy models, but the screens weren't on so there is still plenty to learn and see regarding this phone.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There has so far been no official word from Samsung on when the Galaxy S25 Edge will debut, though it is expected that the event will be held online and streamed globally and if 15 April is accurate, it's not too much longer to wait.