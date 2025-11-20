The first hi-res audio player I ever loved gets a wild half-off Black Friday deal

The world of hi-res audio is a complicated one to enter – you don't have to do much research to find out that you can easily spend thousands on a player alone, well before you turn to headphones or earbuds to go with it. So, when Astell&Kern launched its more affordable sub-brand Activo last year, I was thrilled to see it provide a much more accessible entry point for newcomers.

Still, that didn't make it super cheap, only more affordable than most of the competition. That's why this early Black Friday deal is such a standout – it makes the Activo P1 player even more affordable, throwing in a pair of audiophile earbuds and a protective case at a price that you'd have barely believed a year ago.

The P1 is a fantastic little bit of kit, not least because the system at its heart is the same one that Astell&Kern uses in some significantly more expensive other players. That gives it the power to play your music in a way you've potentially never experienced before, especially if you have access to hi-res versions of your favourites.

Whether that's through streaming plans or downloaded files, you'll really be able to hear every detail, especially when using the Volcano earbuds included in this bundle. The P1 does support Bluetooth, so you can use it with whatever wireless headphones you like, but a wired connection is the real point of the whole thing.

I did find that the P1 was a little worrisome to use without any protection when I tested it earlier this year, so I'm glad to see the inclusion of a protective case, too. This should ensure that your player lasts way longer without getting dinged.

In many ways, I think this is the perfect example of what Black Friday deals can offer. It's a niche device, that's for sure, and a slightly unexpected discount, but one that could help those who've been eyeing up a P1 get a way better starter package for less. If that's you, grab it while you can!