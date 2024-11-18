Games consoles are always hot-ticket items – and the best Black Friday deals often bring an even greater incentive to wait before purchase in the hope of getting a decent chunk of money off. Enough to, say, buy that extra game 'for free'.

I know this as last Black Friday I waited to buy an Xbox Series X which dropped from £479 to just £329. That deal isn't live again just yet, but in this games and consoles Black Friday live round-up, myself and T3's staff of tech experts and gaming enthusiasts will be browsing the latest and greatest offers, keeping this page as up to date.

The format is simple: I've broken down the key deals by PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch sections, in which we'll only highlight the best-of-best offers, predominantly on console hardware. Below that trio of sections is our live blog, where other accessories, trinkets, games and availability updates will feed into this buying feature.

Here's hoping there'll be enough stock to go around and fulfil these great gaming Black Friday deals ahead of the Christmas break. With the likes of Sony's brand-new PS5 Pro already having received a price drop from Argos, the hottest products are already being cut in price. I'll be keeping an eye out for games and hardware I want to buy myself and sharing the love below. So happy gaming shopping one and all.

Best PlayStation deals

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos Can you believe it? The PS5 Pro has only been out for a week – and already Argos has chopped the price. The Pro has 45% more graphical power over the standard PS5 and it's a real hot ticket right now.

Best Xbox deals

Microsoft Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £459 at Argos While there's £20 off the RRP of the Series X right now, it's likely worth waiting to see if some mega reductions happen on Microsoft's most powerful console. With the PS5 Pro now in play, surely Xbox will want to introduce a more tempting price offer. One to watch!

Best Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Wonder: was £299.95 now £269.95 at Amazon UK What's this? A Switch OLED bundled with a 5-star Mario game for less than the usual console price alone? While it's largely expected that the Switch is reaching end of life, playing Super Mario Bros Wonder will help you to forget about that.