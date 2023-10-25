Zhiyun Molus G60 review: pocket-sized COB studio light for content creators

When Zhiyun approached me to review one of its smartphone gimbals, I quickly steered the conversation toward borrowing one of the company’s excellent Molus lights, which were on top of my shopping list for quite a while. I was eyeballing the smaller Molus G60 unit to see if it could improve my videos, but to my surprise, Zhiyun sent me not just the G60 but also the Molus X100 and the largest Molus G200 units to try.

I’ve been testing the small and the medium-sized lights over the past month or so, and it’s safe to say I’ll be very sad when they have to go back to Zhiyun. I'm probably the most in love with the smallest Molus G60 COB light, the subject of this review. As someone who loves gear that can be used for content creation, such as videos and photos for YouTube and social media, I think the tiny Molus G60 is one of the most versatile lighting options.

Should you get one? Let's find out!

[First reviewed October 2023]

Zhiyun Molus G60 review

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: price and availbility

The Zhiyun Molus G60 COB LED light was launched in early 2023 and is available to buy now directly from Zhiyun UK, Zhiyun US and Zhiyun AU for a recommended retail price of £219/ $199/ AU$ 359. It's the price of the standard version, which includes the Molus G60 light, a Power Adaptor and Cable, a Mini Reflector (ZY Mount), a ZHIYUN Dome Diffusion accessory, and a Quick Start Guide.

I'd strongly recommend splashing some extra cash on the Combo pack, which adds a Bowens Mount Adaptor A (ZY Mount), a Mini Softbox (ZY Mount), a small Tripod, a Power Adaptor Organizer Bag, and a Storage Bag to the mix for £269/ $249/ AU$ 459.

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: specifications

Max Power Output: 60W

60W Colour Temperature Range: 2700K~6500K

2700K~6500K Max light output (at 1 metre): 2,376 lux

(at 1 metre): 2,376 lux Dimming Range: 0~100%

0~100% Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Operation Temperature: -10°～40°

-10°～40° Size (mm): W90.6 x D67 x H66.95

W90.6 x D67 x H66.95 Weight: 300g

300g Extension: 1/4" Threaded Hole

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: what's it for?

If you know anything about photography and videography, you know that lighting is everything. You can get the best DSLR and mount a RODE VideoMic GO II on it, but unless you light your subject matter correctly, your footage won’t be any good. You don’t need artificial light, of course, but counting on the sun to provide consistent light whenever you want to might be pushing it a bit.

Here’s where professional lighting comes into play. Having the right setup enables you to create stunning videos or pictures no matter what time of the day it is or how overcast the sky is.

Lighting is even more important for indoor shooting. Unless you live in the penthouse, it’s likely you have only a smallish light source (e.g. window), which greatly limits your ability to create visually striking imagery or videos. Your best option is to set up a light or two to bring out those highlights and create enough contrast between the subject matter and the background.

Due to the small form factor, the Zhiyun Molus G60 is best suited as a fill light for bigger lighting setups to accentuate certain areas of the subject or key light for YouTube and handheld videos, like when mounted on the Zhiyun Crane 4 camera stabiliser (external link).

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: design and build quality

I can't stress how small and lightweight the Zhiyun Molus G60 is. At only 300 grams (light unit only), it's a ridiculously portable light that can be stored and transported easily. Thanks to its boxy shape with no protruding elements and the excellent build quality, one feels safe the light won't get damaged in transit, especially if you use the carry case included in the Combo pack.

The Molus G60 is as simple as it gets. You'll find most of the control and monitoring elements at the back, including the light output and colour temperature dials, as well as the small LCD, which allows you to see what setting the light is. The I/O button is at the top, and it really is my only source of grief.

Not only it's small and harder to locate without looking, but it offers no feedback either. You only have to press the button for a couple of seconds to turn the Molus G60 on and off, but you won't hear any sound, which results in you pressing the button for too long. I know I'm splitting hairs here, but I thought it was worth mentioning.

There is a little swivel arm at the bottom, which lets you adjust the angle of the light easily. The fan grills take up three sides of the box. The fan itself, although not visible, is quite swanky. Called DynaVort Cooling System, it consists of gyroscope modelling heat sinks and FOC fans to prevent overheating.

Zhiyun says the technology is based on the fluid dynamics and attitude-control algorithm, significantly raising the cooling efficiency through intelligent control over airflow emissions. What I know is that the fan never makes a sound that's audible in video footage.

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: features

The Zhiyun Molus G60 is a surprisingly versatile light source. With a maximum light output of 2,376 lux and a power output of 60W, it's bright and powerful enough to illuminate most objects well. The light can be dimmed between 1-100% and has a colour range of 2700K-6500K, which is equally impressive considering how small the light is.

Add some of the optional accessories, such as the ZHIYUN Mini Softbox and maybe a light stand, and you get a studio light that's remarkably small yet versatile for any use. I mounted the Molus G60 on the Joby Wavo Boom Arm (part of the Joby Wavo POD Streamer Kit) to allow more freedom to position the light. I must say, it's a killer combo!

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: performance

It's been well over two months since I started using the Zhiyun Molus G60 light. And the more I use it, the more I want to use it! It's amazingly versatile, thanks to its small body and adjustability. I used it for most unboxing videos you can see on T3's social media channel, such as this one (sorry, the videos are always sped up for whatever reason, but you can see the light anyway):

I also used the Molus G60 with my Sony Alpha 7 III as a power source. For this, you need to use a USB-C to USB-C cable and the port on the side of the lighting unit. This setup has its limitations, as the light won't be able to provide as much light as when connected to mains, but it's decent enough when you need some extra light coming from the camera's direction.

Zhiyun Molus G60 review: verdict

The Zhiyun Molus G60 is for studio lights what the Insta360 GO 3 is for action cameras. There are brighter lights out there with higher light output and more lighting modes and colours, but none can be used in so many different scenarios as the Molus G60 due to their large size and power-hungry operation.

Content creators pressed on space who want a reliable, customisable light need the Zhiyun Moles G60. It's super user-friendly and allows you to fine-tune your look on the camera without the hassle (and space requirement) of more extensive setups. I'd recommend getting the softbox and maybe a boom arm if you plan on using the Molus G60 as a key light for YouTube videos, but otherwise, you need to buy this light. RIGHT NOW!