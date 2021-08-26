StrongVPN review: A feature filled VPN

StrongVPN is one of the best VPN options you can have thanks to a combination of good speeds, Netflix unblocking, lots of simultaneous connections and free cloud storage thrown in too. But do you need all that and does StrongVPN perform in the areas you want?

One minute StrongVPN review

StrongVPN crams in lots of features to make this very appealing. The front runner has to be the use of the latest WireGuard protocol which means speeds are fast. This works well since you can run this acoss 12 devices at the same time, potentially making high-speed connections a necessity.

For streaming this is a decent option as it does well at unblocking Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. But it does fall down when it comes to BBC iPlayer where it wasn't able to give access outside the UK.

Thrown in to sweeten the deal is 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage and you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee making this a good VPN to try before you buy.

This is a US based service though, meaning it's subject to US law, which could mean it's not secure enough for some users, but more on that below.

The stats:

Servers: 950+

950+ Locations: 46 cities across 35 countries

46 cities across 35 countries Devices: 12 simultaneous connections

12 simultaneous connections Platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Kodi, Amazon Kindle, Chrome OS

Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Android TV, Kodi, Amazon Kindle, Chrome OS Protocols: L2TP, IKEv2, SSTP, OpenVPN and WireGuard

L2TP, IKEv2, SSTP, OpenVPN and WireGuard Top features: Unblocks Netflix, 250GB cloud storage, fast

StrongVPN VPN review: How much does StrongVPN cost? Is there a free trial?

StrongVPN is simple in its pricing structure with two tiers to pick from. Pricing, if you go for the longer term annual deal, is very competitive – in fact it's one of the cheapest options out there. If you prefer to pay month to month you'll find it jumps up a lot and is actually one of the most expensive services.

1 month plan: $10.99 per month

$10.99 per month 12 month plan: $2.66 per month for the first year billed once at $31.99

Compared to the competition, at the more affordable end you've got Surfshark at $2.49 a month for its two-year plan. Then there's CyberGhost for $2.25 a month when you commit to three years. Allowing you to commit for just one year then, with our exclusive discount on StrongVPN's 12-month plan, you can benefit from a whole year at a rate of just $2.66 a month.

StrongVPN also offers 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage across both plans, gaining great value for money regardless of which price point you opt for.

The lack of free trial means you will need to give your credit card details to get up and running. Be sure to cancel the service before the 30-days are up to avoid being charged for a longer period, based on whatever subscription tier you paid for up front.

This is a good option as one of the best cheap VPN choices. Though if you want to get more for less check out the best free VPN choices instead.

Does StrongVPN work on Netflix? What other streaming services can it unblock?

When it comes to geo restrictions that apply to streaming, StrongVPN is a great option for getting access. This will get you up and running with unblocking Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Using a variety of servers to access US Netflix from other locations, it was easy to get up and running with no lag and content streaming across various devices. The same can be said for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, despite this last one being notorious for blocking.

(Image credit: StrongVPN)

The downside to streaming with StrongVPN came when trying to access UK content from BBC iPlayer from a US location. It was apparently able to detect the use of a VPN and blocked access so no content was available to watch. It also didn't exactly pass with flying colors when trying to unblock Netflix. While it could access Netflix's US library on some servers, locations elsewhere across the world failed.

If streaming is your main use for the VPN then it might be worth checking out some other more capable options from our best streaming VPN guide.

StrongVPN review: What features can you expect and how do they boost security?

When it comes to security some people will immediately be put off by a VPN that is US based. This means it is subject to US law, so should the government demand to have access to all the data stored, then the company will have to comply. However, if there isn't any useful data on you then that isn't so much of an issue. This is where we dive into the privacy policy.

StrongVPN is a "zero-logging VPN" which means it won't track or store your data. It will only collect information that's needed to create an account and even that isn't sold to third-parties. Since you can pay by PayPal or Alipay it is possible to add another layer of security even at this stage. All lovely stuff but without more detail on the privacy policy, and no audit, it's tough to tell just how tight that zero-logging really is.

(Image credit: StrongVPN)

The actual security protocols, while using the service, are as tight as you might expect. That means a military-grade 256-bit encryption backed by a kill switch, should your connection drop and your device need blocking from potentially invasive network attempts.

So while privacy appears to be kept secret and security protocols are strong, there may always be a lingering doubt in the mind of the most secure seeker, as this is US based and not totally transparent with its privacy plans.

Torrenting is another area where this service is strong, with over 950 servers all of which are P2P friendly. That's a lot more than plenty of the competition, making this a great option for those that want to download torrent files.

StrongVPN review of speed and overall performance

To test the speed and performance of StrongVPN we used both US and UK locations on a 1Gbps connection. Testing was done by measuring the download speeds using Ookla's SpeedTest and Netflix's Fast.com. Each one is done across morning and evening times.

Based in US OpenVPN: 190-220Mbps IKEv2: 260-280Mbps WireGuard: 590-600Mbps

The OpenVPN speeds were pretty average, to be kind, while the IKEv2 speeds were impressively fast, topped only by ExpressVPN. But fire up the latest WireGuard protocol and that's where the magic happens.

We were getting WireGuard speeds up to 600Mbps in the US. When you consider this is on a 1Gbps line, which rarely reaches that even with no VPN in use, that's some very impressive speed. Crucially this works across devices at this level so you can take advantage of the 12 simultaneous connections at once all while enjoying high-speed data.

Based in the UK WireGuard: 650-660Mbps

Over in the UK the speeds tested were done for WireGuard alone because that's likely all you'll need. This was as blisteringly fast as the US, and even topped it on some occasions.

The UK StrongVPN test with WireGuard maxed out at 660Mbps. Even a low score was at the 650Mbps mark. This means you're going to be getting a very fast connection speed that is also consistently kept at that level. This is a very reliably fast VPN option which is ideal for those using it regularly, especially for work use.

Client set-up and available support from StrongVPN

StrongVPN comes with a good selection of clients, aka apps, for the likes of Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. But it can also be manually setup on Linux, Kodi, Amazon Kindle, Chrome OS and a host of routers. That means you could set this up on your router and have all devices in your home connected to the VPN while only using up one of those 12 simultaneous connections you get. You can even buy a router with StrongVPN already installed, making it potentially super simple.

Register online and pay for the service. Then you can download to any devices you need. All that's left to do is sign in and you're up and running for the future.

The mobile and desktop apps are similar, but one noticeable difference is the lack of kill switch on the iOS and Android apps. That said, you do still get split tunnelling which is a useful feature if you want use your VPN for streaming, say, but keep your local connection for banking.

Customer support is great with a 24/7 live chat service available when you need it. That said, you can always use the website's FAQ or blog to find answers, or submit an email via the website and you'll get a response within the hour. You can even pick up the phone and call the StrongVPN team during their working hours of 9AM and 5PM CT (UTC -6), Monday through Friday.

StrongVPN review: Our final verdict

StrongVPN is a super fast VPN which offers lots of device connections at once and is very capable at unblocking most streaming services. The customer service is excellent with more options and a faster performance than most other VPN providers out there. The privacy policy could be more detailed, which may create security concerns for some users, especially since the company is US based. But with some great apps, decent pricing and ease of use this is a stand out example of what a VPN can be like.

Read more about VPN: