SRFACE Heat wetsuit review: a feature-packed wetsuit with a bargain price tag

Online-only retailer SRFACE looks to be a serious challenger to the surfing establishment with its excellent range of Heat wetsuits

SRFACE Heat wetsuit in use
(Image credit: Rich Owen)
The SRFACE Heat is a warm, flexible and durable wetsuit that performs on every level and won't break the bank. The 30-day, no questions asked, returns policy helps negate the risks of buying a wetsuit online too.

    Flexible and warm

    Excellent value

    One-year guarantee

    Unable to try before you buy

Rich Owen

By

Dutch wetsuit manufacturer SRFACE is a relatively new player in the surfing world, but has already made a big impact with its quality wetsuits, highly competitive prices and excellent customer service. In fact, this brand makes some of the best wetsuits we've tried. In addition to its original range (now renamed Heat), SRFACE has added extra models to its lineup, which now also includes super flexible wetsuits and less environmentally damaging models. 

The only way to get an SRFACE wetsuit is from the brand's online store, which makes trying before you buy an impossibility – getting the perfect fit is essential if a wetsuit is to perform at its best. SRFACE has done all it can to mitigate this problem though with a helpful sizing calculator and completely free, no quibble returns within 30 days should your wetsuit not fit as required – even if you've used it in the water. Its wetsuits also come with one-year warranty against manufacturing faults.

SRFACE Heat 4/3 wetsuit review: specs

  • Thicknesses: 3/2, 4/3, 5/4/ 5/4 hooded
  • Available sizes: XS, S, ST, MS, M, MT, LS, L, LT, XL, XLT
  • Construction: Limestone neoprene
  • Seams: Liquid sealed and neoprene taped
  • RRP for 4/3 suit: GBP £209 / EUR €235

SRFACE Heat 4/3 wetsuit review: performance

So, to the wetsuits themselves… The model we tested was the Heat 4/3, which is ideal for use in UK waters from late spring, through chillier summer sessions, to autumn and early winter. The 3/2 version is ideal for warm summer and early autumn days, while the 5/4 will see you through the worst of a British winter season.

With hollow fibre insulated panels to the chest and back, the Heat 4/3 does a good job of helping to maintain body heat, while sticky neck, arm and ankle seals keep flushes of cold water at bay. All of SRFACES wetsuits use the chest zip design, which is more flexible and better at maintaining heat than a more traditional back zip. Seams are internally sealed with heat-welded neoprene tape, then liquid sealed on the exterior for maximum flexibility.

While not quite as stretchy as some of the most flexible wetsuits available today, such as O'Neill's Hyperfreak range, there's still a lot of give in SRFACE's Japanese, limestone derived neoprene and at no point have our paddling or other body movements felt impeded by the wetsuit. There's some nice detailing too, such as a key/ear plug pocket on the right ankle, abrasion resistant knee pads, a shoulder tensioning toggle and a quality YKK zip.

SRFACE Heat wetsuit in use

(Image credit: Rich Owen)
SRFACE Heat 4/3 wetsuit review: verdict

We've used our 4/3 Heat over a couple of seasons now and it has performed really well throughout. It does an excellent job of straddling the lines between flexibility, durability and warmth, and performs as well as wetsuits that cost substantially more. The only issue we've ever encountered were external seams that started to degrade in a couple of places after six months or so of use. However, true to its 12-month guarantee, SRFACE duly replaced it with a brand-new wetsuit without any hassle at all.

