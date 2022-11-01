Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Welcome to T3's Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review. I've been testing this premium mattress for a few weeks now and, after going body-on for multiple nights, this is my considered take on what it is like to sleep on.

In addition to my findings in terms of the mattress' performance, I also deliver my thoughts on its delivery, ease of maneuverability, and price point, before contemplating whether it deserves to go into T3's best mattress (opens in new tab) buying guide.

If you want a quick, one-sentence verdict on the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress, though, then this is it – it's a great choice for those who prefer a soft mattress, but will do little to persuade firm mattress fans to turn traitor.

For a more detailed Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review, read on..

Buy the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress at Silentnight (opens in new tab)

How the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 was delivered to me. (Image credit: Future)

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review: delivery, installation & price

The Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 was delivered on a large truck by two delivery officers. I didn't have to help the delivery team move the mattress to its first, temporary, storage area, which was my garage.

As can be seen in the nearby picture, the mattress was delivered unrolled and without a box, unlike the best bed-in-a-box mattresses (opens in new tab), but within a protective plastic sheeting; the latter fully encasing it and preventing dirt or detritus from getting onto it.

Getting the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 up my stairs wasn't too hard as the mattress is quite light for its size. (Image credit: Future)

From my garage, when I was next free to do so, I then proceeded to move the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 mattress up the stairs in my home. My finding here was that despite the test mattress being a double, it was one of the lighter mattresses I'd maneuvered myself.

I managed to shift the mattress largely on my own (I'm a 6ft 2inch male), but did get my partner to help when it came round to shifting it around my landing at the top of the stairs, as it needed to pivot in a quite narrow space.

One thing to note is that, unlike many vacuum packed, rolled mattress delivered out of a box by firms today, this one was delivered to me unrolled, so be sure to make sure you're going to be able to get it into the room you need it in.

The Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 comes with these foam corner protectors. (Image credit: Future)

Due to the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600's softness, there is quite a bit of bend in it, though, so maneuvering it into the bedroom for testing wasn't too much trouble (although I really would recommend two people for the task).

Getting the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress on the bed frame was easy thanks to its built-in fabric handles. On the bed frame, the next job in getting the mattress ready for test was removing the foam corner protectors, which come plastic stapled into mattress. Cut them off and dispose of them.

A top-down view of the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress. (Image credit: Future)

In terms of pricing, the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress is undoubtedly an expensive choice. Right now, the mattress in double sizing retails for £1,039 on the Silentnight website and that's a marked premium over a lot of other brands. It's a premium product, yes, and the quality is evident, but I do wonder if it will be priced out of many people's budgets because of it.

For cheaper prices on Silentnight mattresses and mattresses in general, check out T3's guide to the best cheap mattress deals & sales (opens in new tab).

The bottom end of the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress up close. (Image credit: Future)

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review: design & features

The Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress comes with 1000 mini springs and 600 Mirapocket springs, for a total of 1600 springs in all. This is partnered with plenty of latex and what I have to admit was a very soft and premium-feeling upholstery cover.

This softness is, according to Silentnight, courtesy of its "scientifically proven Intense fabric technology", which is approved by Oeko-tex and is FR chemical treatment free. My thoughts? It's very soft to the touch and feels premium.

The super soft fabric cover shown up-close, revealing the mattress' fine stitching. (Image credit: Future)

The stitching detail, as shown in images, was also top rate in my opinion, and I really appreciated some industrial-level handles on either side, which made moving the mattress into place (and inevitably rotating it during its usage period) very easy.

I noticed almost immediately that the design of the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress had very pronounced and solid-looking edge support ridges, too, which as I note later on, really helps grant it great edge support while in use. This prevents the mattress from collapsing slightly at the sides, which in turn makes it easier for unwanted movement toward the edges while sleeping.

One of the mattress' large, robust grab handles. (Image credit: Future)

In terms of sizing, the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress comes in Sigle, Double, King and Super King, so should tick basically every sleeper's box. The mattress tested was a double, and that measures in at 135cm width by 190cm in length and 26cm in depth.

The Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress is rated by the firm as "medium soft", and I feel this is accurate after spending time on it.

The Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress is rated as "medium soft" by the maker. (Image credit: Future)

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review: comfort & performance

Ok, so let's be candid up front – I actually prefer a firm mattress, something more down the lines of the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab), which was the last mattress I tested here at T3.

So, really, this mattress would not be my top pick. It definitely leans toward the soft side, especially after you've been on it for a while, with the high level of springs and internal layers of latex meaning you get cushioned. Get on it for 10 minutes and you'd likely walk away thinking it was firmer than it actually is, but I definitely noticed its softer characteristics in the early hours of each day, waking to find myself slightly more enveloped than when I'd initially laid down.

This softness really does come into its own, though, if you like to sleep on your side or front, as the slight sinking/enveloping of the mattress around you really adds to its comfort and support. For those who can suffer back or neck pain while sleeping, the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress felt like a good choice to me.

I tend to sleep on my back a lot, though, and I personally don't like enveloping soft mattresses, so while I can definitely attest to this mattress' excellent support and softness, its feel ran contrary to what I like, which is very much a float on top of the mattress sensation.

Lastly on comfort and performance, as I noted above, this mattress has exceptional edge support, and I never felt any slide to the edges while on it.

(Image credit: Future)

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review: verdict

After consideration, I feel the Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress is an incredibly well made mattress that, for those who like a soft mattress and/or need top levels of support and cushioning, will be a top tier choice.

They'll have to have the budget for it though, and as we know here at T3 due to our expertise in testing today's very best mattresses, there's plenty of rival mattresses roughly in the same ball park as the Lift Rejuvenate on offer that are available for less spend. I can also confirm that this isn't the best mattress choice for firm mattress fans, either, like me.

As for whether it makes the best mattress top table, I think in terms of product it absolutely does, as this is an incredibly well made, premium mattress with excellent levels of support and an advanced construction. However, only a shopper's budget will decide if it is a good fit for them.

(Image credit: Future)

Silentnight Lift Rejuvenate 1600 Pocket Mattress review: Alternatives to consider

If you're shopping in this top, top tier price range, then you have to check out the Brook + Wilde Elite mattress (opens in new tab). We describe this as "an outstanding luxury hybrid mattress" in our buying guide and it delivers a truly elite-tier sleeping experience – and one where you can tailor its firmness, too.

If you want to spend less money but still want that hybrid between springs and foam, then the Simba Hybrid Pro (opens in new tab) is our top choice right now, with us describing it as an "outstanding luxury hybrid mattress".

Lastly, if you do like a softer mattress and want to spend markedly less than any of the other mattresses listed here, then be sure to check out the foam-only Emma Original mattress (opens in new tab), which is retailing for under £400 right now in a double sizing.