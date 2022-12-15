Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: soft & cradling neck support

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The tagline for the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow (opens in new tab) is ‘support and comfort in all positions’. In this Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review, I put the newest addition to the Ostrichpillow family to the test to see if it delivers and I was pleasantly surprised with the results.

Ostrichpillow is a relatively new name to the pillow and bedding sector, but chances are you’ve probably seen a few of their pillow products already. The brand is best known for its specially designed napping pillows, where you put the entire pillow over your head for an immersive cosy experience.

The Original Napping Pillow (opens in new tab) from Ostrichpillow has been featured on many TV programmes, due to its unique design which you can even put your arms through. So, when Ostrichpillow announced that it would be launching its first memory foam bed pillow that promises better sleep in any position, I was immediately intrigued.

As someone who is new to memory foam pillows (see our down vs memory foam vs feather pillows (opens in new tab) comparison for more details), I was excited to try the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow to see if it helps with neck pain and prevents me from tossing and turning at night. So, I gave the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow a try for a month to see if it matched up to the best pillows (opens in new tab). Read on to see how it did.

Buy the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow at Ostrichpillow (opens in new tab)

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: Unboxing & Design

When it came to unboxing the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, my first impression was that it’s a very strange shape! It arrives in a tall cylindrical box and is rolled up to fit inside, so it’s quite stuffed in when you go to take it out. Due to this, the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow had an unusual chemical smell which wore off quite quickly after it came out of the box. Included in the packaging was a blue tote bag for travelling, which compared to the look and feel of the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow wasn’t the best quality, but it’s handy to have if you want to take your pillow with you on your travels.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

After unfurling the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, it took a while for it to come back to size. The sides were quite flat compared to the rest of the pillow but it became clear during use that the middle is the main part of the pillow which has the sinking memory foam feeling to it. On the Ostrichpillow website, the pillow is also credited as having ‘different heights’ so this is something to also keep in mind. After a few hours, the pillow was back to size and ready to use.

The Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is made of medium-density memory foam that fits to the natural shape of the head and curvature of the neck. It comes with a blue or grey cover so you can use it on both sides and the cover is removable so you can keep it fresh (see how to clean a pillow (opens in new tab) for cleaning tips).

What surprised me the most was the shape which isn’t the traditional rectangular design which we’re all familiar with. Instead, the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow has an oval shape – not too dissimilar from a bean – and it’s this unique ergonomic design that Ostrichpillow states properly positions the head. While the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow has its own cover, to keep my bed looking organised, I put a pillowcase over it which due to the size difference has a lot of excess fabric, so that’s worth thinking about.

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: Comfort

When I started trying out the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, I had been suffering from neck and shoulder pain, mainly due to my old pillow which had seen better days. A couple of days using the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, any kind of pain in the neck area had completely gone and I haven’t experienced it since, so that alone gives the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow a pretty solid score from me.

The Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is extremely comfortable, especially when you put your head in the middle of the pillow as this has the most support. While it claims to have a medium-density firmness, I found that this pillow to be on the softer side but the memory foam reacts to your head positioning and movement very well, although the motion transfer could be better.

(Image credit: Ostrichpillow)

The foam also has open channels in it to allow air to circulate, which makes it extremely breathable, cooling and prevents overheating. Personally, I prefer a slightly higher pillow but after a few days of using the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, you get used to being closer to your mattress which is better for your neck and spinal alignment anyway.

If you prefer a harder pillow, the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow probably isn’t for you and if you’re not a fan of the sinking feeling you get with memory foam, you’re unlikely to choose this either. But, the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow has many positives that outweigh this. While Ostrichpillow states that it supports all positions, I found it to be best for back sleepers (opens in new tab), but it definitely gives side and stomach sleepers a pleasant experience, too.

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: Pricing

The cost of the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is £96 (UK) / $120 (US). While Ostrichpillow does run sales during Black Friday and for its anniversary, this is pretty pricey for a pillow, even compared to the higher end range of pillows like the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow (opens in new tab) or the Simba Hybrid Pillow (opens in new tab).

The Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is available in two cover colours and you can add an extra cover for £17. Ostrichpillow offers 100 day returns on its sleep products and a 2 year warranty on its pillows, so if you’re not 100% happy with your order, you can return it.

(Image credit: Ostrichpillow)

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: Verdict

My overall thoughts on the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is that it’s incredibly comfortable and supportive, especially if you like sleeping on your back. I like a mix of back and side sleeping and found the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow to be very cradling and cosy in these positions, specifically when you place your head in the middle of the pillow. After using this pillow, I’d say I’m fairly unlikely to go back to a non-memory foam pillow as I haven’t experienced any neck aches while using the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow.

The only negatives I have for the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is that it’s pretty expensive compared to other pillows and that the softness of the memory foam might not be for everyone. As someone who prefers a firmer pillow, I have to say that it doesn’t take too long to get used to the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow and enjoy the feeling of it, but this is down to individual preferences.

Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow review: Alternatives to consider

The best alternative to the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow is the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow (opens in new tab). We gave this bamboo memory foam pillow 5 stars in our review and found it to be a soft, luxurious and cradling experience that moulds itself nicely to the head and neck. It’s similar to the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow in that it has that soft memory foam feeling but the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow is significantly cheaper and it's made out of eco-friendly materials.

If you love a soft pillow but aren’t completely sold on memory foam, the Soak&Sleep Supremely Soft As Down Pillow (opens in new tab) is a brilliant choice. This well designed pillow is made from two types of light silky microfibre and is wrapped in a 100% cotton case which feels soft, fluffy and is kind to the skin. It’s very affordable and you can pick between soft/medium or medium/firm comfort levels.

Buy the Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow at Ostrichpillow (opens in new tab)