Should I buy the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide Built-In Electric Oven?

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a master chef, investing in one of the best ovens can make all the difference to your cooking needs and lifestyle. And while lockdown has meant that many of us are spending more time in the kitchen (even if reluctantly!), a premium oven can also cut down the time, self-clean, and generally make cooking and baking a breeze!

The NEFF N70 Slide&Hide electric oven promises to do just that. NEFF is a big name on the appliances scene, alongside sister brands Bosch and Siemens. As a company, it makes some of the best fridge freezers and best dishwashers too, among other things.

Placed at the top end of the range, the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide comes with all the bells and whistles, and iconic door that hides away in the base, so it's totally out of the way. But does it justify the premium price tag? Let's take a look to find out.

The NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B is a relatively older model on the market, having been released six years ago. However, it has consistently proven favourable and a more popular choice of ovens. Compared to other brands with a similar spec, this is not cheap, though it's far from outrageously expensive, either – its starting price is £879 up to £1,000.

But this is to be expected with such high-performance ovens. If you don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles, then you’re probably best opting for a cheaper model. But for those who spend the majority of their time cooking up a spread in the kitchen, you will certainly see the long-term value and benefits of the fancy features.

NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide: Key features

NEFF is best known for its innovative features, and this model is no exception. Focused on performance, it’s equipped with Circotherm technology, which in the world of electric ovens is a superior fan system. This circulates hot air around the oven quickly and cooks foods more evenly on each shelf, resulting in crispy roasts, and perfectly cooked cakes and bakes. The best thing is, you can cook both roasts and cakes at the same time without intermingling flavours (better for the taste buds!), because the air is carefully directed.

This also reaches high temperatures fast, so no lengthy pre-heating time to factor in. With a spacious interior capacity of 71 litres, four shelf positions, and a handy integrated grill, this is great for those dinner parties. It comes with 12 settings (yes, 12) that include the Hot Air Grilling function, Pizza setting and Dough Proving setting which is ideal for baking bread and cakes to perfection.

The key feature here is its ‘disappearing’ Slide&Hide door, which is a firm favourite for customers and unique to NEFF ovens. The special door cleverly glides open and tucks beneath the oven to enable easy and safe access to the oven space when open. This is handy for carrying heavy dishes and avoid getting burned when taking things in and out. It’s also a great space-saver in more cramped kitchens, and makes it easier to access the oven if you have any mobility issues or stiffness. Moreso, if you have kids running around, the effective child-lock gives you added peace of mind.

Design-wise, the stainless steel design is simple yet stylish and can blend in with any contemporary décor. The digital display and timer looks sleek and easy to navigate around the specialist cooking functions.

Best of all though, if you’re not a fan of cleaning ovens (and who is?), the oven comes with convenient Pyrolytic self-cleaning. At a touch of a button, the oven can self-clean to remove tough residue and grease stains. It’s also super quiet, which is a bonus if you want to take a rest from your cooking prep!

NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide: Downsides

When it comes to delivering a top performance and premium features, there is very little to grumble about. In fact, the majority of customers had no major complaints to report at all in user reviews.

Perhaps the only downside is the fact that the oven isn’t smart in any way, which would help to justify the price. This is clearly balanced out by its clever door and general high quality, but there are other options with app or Alexa control.

A couple of users mentioned that the clock display could be a little larger and timer alarm was too low, but these are minor issues in the grand scheme of things, especially now that we all rely on the best smart speakers for our timers anyway, right?

NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide: Conclusion

If you’re after a premium oven that cooks exceptionally well, has great features and offers convenience, the NEFF N70 B57CR22N0B Slide&Hide electric oven is a great choice. It has a wide range of settings to assist your cooking needs, and the Slide&Hide door is a winner when you have your hands full (literally).

It is on the expensive side, though, and you can certainly get similar quality of cooking and the self-cleaning feature for less. However, for those who take their cooking and baking seriously, this would be a worthwhile oven, and once you try the clever door, you might find there's no turning back at any price.