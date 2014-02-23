Image 1 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 2 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 3 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 4 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 5 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 6 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 7 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 8 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 9 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 10 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 11 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 12 of 13 LG G2 Mini review Image 13 of 13 LG G2 Mini review

Does this mid- range scaled-down budget smartphone have the power to take on the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact? Read the LG G2 Mini hands on review.

A quick glance at the LG G2 Mini confirms the family resemblance with its big brother the LG G2.

From the get-go you can't escape the fact that LG has used the same formula and design DNA in this new compact handset.

You get the same button-free facia and rear-mounted volume, sleep and wake buttons that marked out the G2 as new and different.



However, while the original LG G2 packed a 5.2-inch screen, the LG G2 Mini has been shrunk down to a 4.7-inch, 960 x 540 qHD display.



It's not just the screen that's smaller too. The Mini's Android 4.4 Kit-Kat system is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and comes with 1GB of RAM which is a way off the impressive Snapdragon 800 that runs its big brother and the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact. Article continues after the video.

LG G2 Mini: Features

What it lacks in processing power it tries to make up for in software smarts and closer inspection reveals that the Mini packs some of the weapons of its bigger sibling.



So while LG has this positioned as a budget Android KitKat device, there are still flagship features included.



For example, there's the notable inclusion of Knock Code - a new security feature that builds on the knock on double-tap that fires up the LG G2.



Knock Code extends the tap on concept by allowing you to set your very own pattern of taps to unlock the contents of your handset.



It's straight forward to set up and works well in practice. The ability to unlock your phone without picking it up is a great touch and a useful build on the Knock On feature.

LG G2 Mini: Camera

If you're in the UK, you'll be getting an 8 megapixel camera over the 13 megapixel offering available in other regions. You'll also get 8GB of internal storage.

LG G2 Mini: Size and Build

The LG G2 Mini comes in at 129.6 x 66.0 x 9.8mm, with a 4.7-inch screen. Overall the handset feels well put together. It's solid while still being impressively light, weighing in at just 121g.



The addition of a nicely textured back makes it easier to grip, as well as adding a nice design flourish.



You'll find headphone and micro-USB jacks in the familiar positions.



You'll be able to choose from four colour options: Titan Black, Lunar White, Red and Gold. We only got to see the Lunar White close up and it's a good looking phone without being remarkable.

LG G2 Mini: Screen

The LG G2 Mini screen isn't bad for a mid-tier smartphone but those who are used to a crystal clear display, might be left a little underwhelmed. It's also not quite up there with the Moto G's 1280 x 720 display.



That said, you have to appreciate what you're getting here - a well-tooled, compact and cheaper version of LG's flagship phone so you have to expect to make some compromises.

LG G2 Mini: Battery

The G2 Mini has 2,440mAh removable battery. We've not had a chance to put the battery to the full test, that'll come when we do our full LG G2 Mini review. Bookmark this page for the full updated review.

LG G2 Mini: Verdict

It might be pocket-sized but that doesn't mean the LG G2 Mini shouldn't pack a punch. So while there's a strong physical resemblance to the G2 we'd like to have seen a little more of the G2's power. But as ever, a lot will depend on the price tag and if you're looking for a more compact handset, with a decent Android operating system and a wide range of top-end software tricks then the LG G2 Mini could be a solid option.

LG G2 Mini release date: TBC

LG G2 Mini price: TBC