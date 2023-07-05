HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: firm support that doesn’t quit

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s HiGrid Premium Hybrid review, I put this luxurious hybrid mattress to the test to see if its firmness is as supportive as it claims.

The majority of the entries on our best mattress list are hybrid mattresses, a mixture of foam and springs. The combination of these materials offers premium support and comfort, and the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress promises to do just that.

The HiGrid Premium Hybrid is a UK’s first ‘SmartGRID’ mattress that’s designed with patented Japanese technology and a core construction of grid-shaped hyper elastic polymer. The mattress is said to combat sleep issues and offer exceptional support, so I decided to give it a try. Here’s my full review of the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress.

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Unboxing & set-up

The HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress arrived in a large cardboard box, similar to the best bed-in-a-box mattresses . Once it was unfurled from the box, the mattress fit into the bed base perfectly and was ready to go. Measuring 135 x 190 x 25cm in a double size, the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress has a nice grid-like pattern on the cover which gives it a luxurious look and feel.

The one negative about the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is how insanely weighty it is. Manoeuvring it into the house, lifting it up the stairs and onto the bed base was extremely heavy, which I haven’t experienced with other mattresses of the same size and make-up.

(Image credit: HiGrid)

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Design

The HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is a combination of Japanese patented SmartGRID technology and 500+ individually wrapped pocketed spring coils. This hybrid combination offers 2x more back support and adapts to the body as it moves, providing a balance of comfort and bounciness.

With a 6.5 firmness score, the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is made up of 7 layers, including a HiGrid BreathFree original cover, hypersoft foam layer, SmartGRID layer, high resilience foam layer, carbon tempered pocket springs, high resilience foam layer and an engineered structured fabric with anti-skid base. All these layers have a 25cm depth and respond to the body’s movement and temperature.

In addition to its support and motion isolation, the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is extremely breathable, thanks to 2500 air channels that are strategically placed throughout the mattress. These air channels and the mattress’ open grid structure helps regulate body temperature, stops the material from trapping heat and moisture, and offers a cooling night’s sleep.

(Image credit: HiGrid)

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Comfort

Despite the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress rating as a 6.5 firmness level, I found that it was surprisingly firm to start with. Once I settled in for the night, I noticed that the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress started to get much cosier and I fell asleep extremely quickly once I got comfortable. The firmness isn’t the hardest I’ve ever tried but it still felt very sturdy. While it got cosy around me, it still stands up and doesn’t sag after multiple uses which just shows the quality of the materials.

As the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is said to be good for motion isolation, I was skeptical at first but it definitely lives up to its reputation. Like most hybrid and memory foam mattresses , the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress moves and moulds with you but isn’t disruptive at all. I slept on it with a dog and neither of us woke each other up throughout the night, so that always gets bonus points.

I tested out the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress during the peak of the UK heatwave and found it to be extremely breathable and cooling. I expected it to run hot as the foam and cover moulds to you but I didn’t feel hot at all, so I'd say it's great for hot sleepers.

(Image credit: Future)

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Pricing

The HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is available in a single for £899, a double for £1,199, a king for £1,399 and a super king for £1,599. These prices are pretty reasonable and similar to other brands, but there are regular deals and discounts on the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress on the HiGrid website . It’s also available at select retailers like Amazon . HiGrid also offers a 10 year warranty, 200 night trial and free delivery on all its mattresses, including the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress.

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Verdict

If you sleep hot, move a lot in the night and want a supportive sleep, you really can’t go wrong with the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress. While its firmness might put you off and moving it into your home might break your back, the HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress is insanely comfortable, cooling and motion isolating.

HiGrid Premium Hybrid mattress review: Alternatives to consider