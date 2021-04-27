Harber London Laptop Briefcase review: it'll take you from airport to office in style

When you think of briefcases you might think of old-fashioned bags with clasps and combination locks but the Harber London briefcase is anything but old fashioned. It’s hand-made from beautifully soft, full-grain cowhide leather, which will only look better with age, and it has an elegant, understated look that manages to look both formal and relaxed at the same time – that's why it's earned its place in our best laptop bag guide.

The briefcase is available in tan, deep brown and black and comes in two sizes: 13” (medium) which fits a 13" – 14" laptop and a 12.9” iPad Pro; and a 16” (large) version which fits a 14” – 16” laptop plus a 12.9” iPad Pro. The large bag will also comfortably fit two laptops, should you need it to (I easily fitted a 16" MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air in the bag at the same time). Those laptop/iPad pockets are lined with soft suede-like microfibre to protect your devices. It's worth noting that the two pockets do not have additional padding, though.

In terms of price, the 13" bag costs £379 while the 16" version is priced at £399, with free shipping. If you are ordering from outside the UK, prices may vary due to currency conversion. At the time of writing, for US buyers the prices are $528.23 for the 13" briefcase and $568.00 for the 16" version. Shipping, again, is free.

The Harber London Laptop Briefcase manages to look both smart and casual at the same time (Image credit: Harber London)

Inside the case, you’ll find a wealth of storage options. As well as the two laptop/iPad pockets are pockets for A4, A5 and A6 notebooks; a passport pocket; spaces for pens, cords and credit cards, and two removable magnetic pouches.

This briefcase has been created with both work and travel in mind. The magnetic pouches are handy for charging cables but also for things you might want to keep to hand when travelling – a mask and hand sanitizer, for example. There’s a leather strap on one side of the case so that you can slip it over the extendable handle of a suitcase. The two-way zip fastening goes around three sides of the bag meaning that you can unzip it and lay the contents out flat – handy for when you arrive at your hotel room.

Additionally, the bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, though the positioning of it is a bit odd as the ends of it clip to the bag’s handle rather than to the corners of the briefcase, so it’s not ideal for cyclists (but if you commute by bike a briefcase is not really your best choice).

The position of the detachable shoulder strap is a little unusual but it's fine for short walks (Image credit: Harber London)

Harber London Laptop Briefcase review: verdict

We've included the Harber London Laptop Briefcase in our list of best laptop bags and here is why. It has a seriously premium feel and is priced very competitively when compared with designer brands such as Paul Smith and Prada. For business travellers it's ideal, with its wealth of storage options, three-side zipper opening and straps to carry the bag on the shoulder or suitcase so you don't need to cramp your style on trips by downgrading to a rucksack or messenger bag. Additionally, its design works whether you're in smart or more casual attire so it'll take you from the airport to your hotel to your business meeting without looking out of place in any location.

Even better, we've got a special discount for T3 readers: Get 15% off all Harber London products at HarberLondon.com – simply enter the code T321 at the checkout.

