Epson EH-LS11000W review: a laser-powered mid-range maestro

The Epson EH-LS11000W is one of the brand’s 4K laser LCD projectors for 2023, and while not as bright as the higher-end EH-LS12000B, it includes the same feature-packed specifications that make it a contender for one of the best projectors.

That means HDMI 2.1 inputs that support HDR10+ high dynamic range and 4K/120Hz high frame-rate for gaming – good enough to compete with the best gaming TVs. If the LS11000 delivers a performance to match its specs and affordability, it could well be a projector best buy...

EPSON EH-LS11000W: PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The Epson EH-LS11000W is priced at £3,149, which is very competitive when you consider the specifications and performance of this projector.

EPSON EH-LS11000W REVIEW: DESIGN & CONNECTIONS

The Epson EH-LS11000W sports a bulky matte white chassis based around a central lens and forward-firing cooling grilles. The bodywork is solid, the styling simple but elegant, and there’s a motorised lens cover – which is a nice touch. The included remote has a handy backlight.

The HDMI 2.1 inputs not only support 4K/120Hz, eARC, and HDR10+, but also regular HDR10 and HLG. In addition, there are three USB ports, although one is for service and another for power, a 12V trigger output, Ethernet port and RS-232C connector for custom installers.

EPSON EH-LS11000W REVIEW: FEATURES

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Epson EH-LS11000W is about as feature-packed a projector as you’re likely to find at this or any other price point. It uses three LCD panels, so no colour wheel or the resulting visual artefacts associated with DLP (digital light processing), and aside from its support for 4K resolution, HDR and higher frame-rates, there’s also the laser light source with its 2,500 lumens of brightness and a 20,000 hour lifespan.

This beamer is very easy to install thanks to a flexible throw ratio and motorised lens controls, while serious movie fans also have lens memories to use with their wider ‘Scope ratio screens. An accurate picture mode and extensive calibration controls cater to cinephiles, while an input lag of only 26ms makes the LS11000 and equally good choice for any big-screen gamers out there.

EPSON EH-LS11000W REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Epson EH-LS11000W immediately impresses with bright, vibrant and accurate images. In general the picture is free of any blemishes or optical aberrations, and the three LCD panels are precisely aligned. While not as sharp as a single-chip DLP beamer you don’t have to worry about rainbows; but try and avoid excessive dust because the light path on an LCD beamer isn’t sealed.

The LS11000 handles 4K expertly, and the picture processing is equally effective at upscaling lower-resolution content. The colours are deep and saturated, while motion handling is also excellent, allowing the Epson to deliver images with judder-free smoothness. The fact the Epson also displays higher frame-rates up to 4K/120Hz gives it a significant edge over the competition.

However, it’s with HDR that this beamer really impresses, producing pictures that retain all the detail in the shadows, as well as the bright highlights. The black levels could be better, but most projectors struggle in this area, and the LS11000 is better than a DLP model. The HDR slider can be used to tweak the performance, while HDR10+ dynamic metadata helps when available.

The LS11000 may be aimed at movie lovers, but it’s also a compelling choice for gamers with its punchy 4K HDR images and super-smooth 120Hz frame rates. The gaming is responsive, while the laser’s long lifespan will undoubtedly encourage marathon sessions. In fact, about the only feature missing from this projector is support for 3D, although that’s no great loss these days.

EPSON EH-LS11000W REVIEW: VERDICT

(Image credit: Future / T3)

The Epson EH-LS11000W is a superb performer with its bright, detailed and accurate images. HDR is often excellent – although a degree of tweaking may be required, and darker scenes can present a challenge.

The laser light source and 4K/120Hz support are also welcome, allowing gamers to enjoy higher frame-rates without the risk of a lamp dimming.

Overall the LS11000 is an awesome mid-range projector that offers a host of features and exceptional value for money. An easy 5-star product if we ever saw one.

