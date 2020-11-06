DreamCloud mattress review: Cloud-like comfort without that sinking feeling

If there ever was a more aptly named home product in the world, it would be the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress (also sometimes referred to as just 'The DreamCloud'). Unlike memory foam mattresses, which have been having a moment for a while now, you won't get that overly sinking feeling some of us just aren't partial to, or that heat retention that bounces warmth back to your body if you're already a hot sleeper. And, unlike coil mattresses, it isn't annoyingly bouncy and won't likely end up with a lumpy surface over time. In fact, we liked it so much we've awarded it a spot in our best mattress ranking.

With the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, you're getting the best of both worlds, which is why a lot more people are gravitating towards hybrid mattresses. The idea here is that you're getting that cloud-like coziness that lulls you to dreamy sleep, contouring to your shape in all the right places, while also keeping things cool and giving you enough support no matter your body weight.

For that privilege, you'll have to pay a bit more, but the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress isn't extravagantly priced either (and if you manage to snap up a DreamCloud Black Friday deal, even better). It's certainly an excellent value considering the level of comfort and all the other features it brings to the table. In fact, we'd go so far as saying that if you've been having trouble sleeping, this might be the perfect solution to your slumber woes.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review: Design

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is designed with five layers all working together for the ultimate comfort. It starts with a top cover made of quilted foam and cashmere. That quilted design may look like it will feel lumpy, but it actually feels nice and cozy, as if you're sleeping on fluffy clouds. It also keeps you cool while in slumber, something that hot sleepers will appreciate.

Beneath the top layer are two thin layers, the first one being gel memory foam and the second poly foam. The gel memory foam, according to DreamCloud, is designed to contour to your shape, minimizing pressure in all the right places. It also helps the top layer with preventing heat retention. While we're not exactly sure how it does those two things, it's actually quite effective.

The poly foam layer, on the other hand, is meant to give you just enough sinking in without you feeling like you're getting swallowed up by the mattress. If you've ever slept on a memory foam mattress, you've probably found it to do the opposite, making it a bit of a struggle to turn without needing to adjust your shirt or pajama top.

This layer also works as a sort of transition layer, much like a padding between the gel memory foam and the innersprings below. This leads us to the innerspring layer. It's made of individually wrapped coils, which means that it has a much easier time of adapting to your body shape, giving you support where you need it and minimizing it where you don't.

Rounding the layers out is the poly foam base layer. Looking to be just as thin as the gel memory foam layer, it functions simply as support for the innerspring layer.

One thing I love about the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is its thickness. It doesn't matter whether you're getting a twin or a California king – it's 14-inches in height, which screams luxury. Even if you set this mattress on the floor, it's got a good enough height for most people to sit comfortably at the edge. Of course, on a bed frame, it'll look like you'll be sleeping on a high-end hotel bed.

Just make sure that you'll invest in a fitted sheet that's deep enough at the sides so that it can wrap around the bed and stay put. Otherwise, you'll find yourself having to constantly adjust it, which can be pretty tedious considering how heavy this mattress is.

Speaking of its weight, it's worth mentioning that this mattress does have two handles on each side for easy handling. They'll certainly make things easier whether you're just adjusting your sheets or moving it onto a different bedframe.

Finally, while most mattresses are white or cream colored, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress actually has navy blue trimmings at the edges – something I love personally as it makes it just a bit unique from other offerings. Unfortunately, if you prefer something that's solid white or with neutral tones, you'd have to upgrade to a DreamCloud Premier.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review: Firmness and comfort

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is extremely comfortable, delivering just enough level of firmness and sink while, again, keeping things incredibly cool. People who like super soft mattresses find it a bit too firm for them, but that 6.5 level of firmness is just the ticket for most people.

In fact, while some publication reviews have expressed concerns that this might be more ideal for back sleepers than side sleepers, I don't find that to be the case. I'm mostly a side sleeper, and I have found this mattress be comfortable enough, contouring to my shoulders and hips well enough so that I don't suffer from aches and pains when I wake up.

To be fair, I also have a petite frame and am under 125 pounds. Side sleepers who are heavier than I am might feel that there isn't enough sink here for their shoulder joints and hips to be comfortable.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is excellent for back sleepers, but that again is somewhat dependent on a person's weight and body frame. I have no doubt that people heavier than me will find this mattress contouring perfectly to their back and sacral region.

Unfortunately, the combination of my lighter weight and slightly bigger posterior region means that my lower back isn't flush with the mattress. I could feel a bit of space there when I sleep on my back, which means that I'm not getting enough support in that area. Still, I have not had any issues falling and staying asleep on this mattress. I also haven't experienced any back pain during my month-long test of the mattress, which is a very good sign.

Because it gives enough support and doesn't swallow you whole like many memory foam mattresses would, I also enjoy laying on this mattress on my stomach while getting a bit of work done on my laptop. Obviously, doing so isn't really sustainable for a long period of time on any type of mattress, but I thought it's worth mentioning with so many people working from home these days.

Testing this mattress at the tail end of a hot Southern California summer, I find this mattress to keep me nice and cool throughout the night. I was sleeping on a memory foam mattress prior to testing this mattress, and I always had to turn on my AC at night because it always got too hot for comfort. With the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, I have not had the need to do so.

The thing about innerspring mattresses is that they're too movable. If you're sleeping next to someone, you definitely feel that person's every twist and turn. Not so with this hybrid mattress. Don't get me wrong; there is still that tiny bit of shake and some tugging when your sleeping companion is moving. However, it's definitely not enough to wake you up, light sleeper or not.

In fact, I put down a can of sparkling water on one side of the mattress and asked someone heavier than me to do some twisting and turning. While the can did have a bit of movement, it never toppled over.

Some might find the perimeter a bit lacking in support. That is, it's not as solid as those on other hybrid mattresses. However, as long as you're not sitting or laying down at the very edge, there isn't a risk of rolling or sliding off.

In all, I found the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress to be one of the most comfortable mattresses you'll find out there. As someone who travels and sleeps in different hotel rooms – many at luxury hotels and resorts – it's one of the very best I've slept on. I'm someone who suffers from mild insomnia. In fact, prior to testing this mattress, I was experiencing a particularly bad bout for several weeks. Since testing this mattress, I have not had a sleepless night, and have always woken up incredibly refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review: Price

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress isn't the cheapest option out there, but it isn't the most expensive either. It'll set you back $799 for a twin, $999 for a full, $1,099 for a queen, and $1,299 for a king. There's also a twin XL for taller teens and a California king for a young family that prefers to slumber on the same bed with the little ones.

If you have a bigger budget, you might consider upgrading to a DreamCloud Premier, which touts six layers and apparently an even higher level of comfort. Here's the price breakdown below of both models for comparison:

These price tags put the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid in the higher mid-range. Considering that there are a lot of much cheaper options out there, many people might be tempted to simply order a mattress in a box alternative from Amazon that costs less than $500. However, this one's definitely worth saving up for.

That's without mentioning the fact that DreamCloud constantly holds deals, dropping its mattresses prices down to $200. With Black Friday and holiday sales coming up, you'll have plenty of opportunity to grab one for cheaper.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review: Delivery and returns

Shipping is free for every DreamCloud mattress purchase, saving you even more money. Since it is a mattress in a box, you don't have to arrange a delivery date with the company. My review unit was shipped via FedEx with no signature required.

One other thing to love about the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is that much like Nectar Memory Foam and Avocado, it comes with a 365-night trial period, the longest you'll find out there. This means that you can test this mattress for a year risk-free, and if you don't love it, you can simply return it via free ground shipping within the contiguous U.S.

That's on top of the lifetime guarantee that every DreamCloud mattress comes with. DreamCloud is so confident in their product that not only do you get a one year trial period, but you also have the guarantee that if your mattress gets damaged from normal use – including any impressions 1.5 inches or more that form – during the original purchaser's ownership, it will replace or repair your mattress at no extra charge.

Verdict: Should I buy the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid?

There's no doubt that the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress was designed with comfort and dreamy sleep in mind. While it's not for everyone – heavier side sleepers might find it a tad too firm for their shoulders and hips, for example – it's certainly ideal for most people. That's thanks to its premium construction that not only adapts to its users' body shape and sleeping form, but also keeps things cool and decently isolates movement. It's also firm enough for a lot of people, eliminating that sinking feeling you get from overly soft mattresses or memory foam ones.

It isn't the cheapest you'd find out there. However, it's affordable enough for most people as well. And, it's really worth saving for not just for its top-notch quality and high comfort, but also for that lifetime guarantee it comes with. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is an investment of the long-term kind, and you'll be glad you did.

