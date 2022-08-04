Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: plenty of features for less

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazfit Bip 3 pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

In this Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review, I'll be looking at how well it performs as one of the best fitness trackers as well as whether it's the best sleep tracker for anyone on a budget. For the most part, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro performs admirably on both counts.

While the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a little uncomfortable to wear which makes it off-putting to use at night, I got used to its bulky exterior and I have a sneaky suspicion a swap of wrist strap would solve a lot of issues.

The key advantage here is that the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro includes mostly all you could need from a workout tracker, automatic sleep tracking, to blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate reports, and even a few apps for calming you down. With so much on its side, I forgave the sweatiness.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is available in the UK and US right now but it isn't available to buy in Australia. It's priced at $69.99 (opens in new tab) or £69.99 (opens in new tab) with a choice of three color schemes: pink, black, and cream.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: Design and ergonomics

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a fairly typical-looking smartwatch. It weighs 33.2g so it's only slightly heavier than the Apple Watch Series 7, and that difference isn't noticeable.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro specs Screen: 1.69-inch color display

Battery life: Up to two weeks

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Weight: 33.2g

It comes with a plastic watch strap that can be swapped out for something else, with a 1.69-inch rectangular HD display taking most of your attention. The display is sharp and clear to see with a choice of dozens of watch faces ensuring you can enjoy a more personal experience.

The back of the watch has its sensors along with charging puck. Don’t count on needing the charger too often with up to two weeks of battery life achievable much of the time.

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro feels like a budget watch for the most part but it's suitably sturdy. The only downside here is that I disliked the watch strap immensely. When exercising and getting sweaty, it feels like it sticks to your skin and it's immediately uncomfortable. The end of the strap would also frequently come loose overnight, despite slipping it underneath the watch band to the best of my abilities. Luckily, it can be replaced with pretty much any standard watch band and I'd strongly recommend doing so.

Use the arrow icons to scroll through the gallery

Image 1 of 4 Activity goal (Image credit: Jennifer Allen / T3 ) Image 1 of 4

Heart rate monitor (Image credit: Jennifer Allen / T3 ) Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Jennifer Allen / T3 ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jennifer Allen / T3 ) Image 1 of 4

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: Health and wellness features

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro has everything going for it when it comes to health tracking and wellness. Its 24/7 heart rate monitoring is a useful way of seeing how you're doing throughout the day, whether it's checking you're in the zone while working out or to see how stress affects your heart rate. Tied into that, the AmazFit Bip 3 Pro has a dedicated stress app for helping you monitor your stress levels with a breathing app to encourage you to calm through natural means.

Alongside that, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro also has a blood oxygen/Sp02 monitor which is increasingly popular amongst active users keen to see everything that's going on. In my tests, blood oxygen monitoring was about as accurate as the Apple Watch Series 7 while heart rate monitoring reported a touch lower.

Refreshingly for this price range, the AmazFit Bip 3 Pro also has GPS, while also being able to track over 60 different types of workout with a target pace function, as well as a daily health assessment system known as PAI for tracking progress.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: sleep tracking

Sleep tracking using a wearable is rarely as accurate as a dedicated solution like the Withings Sleep Analyzer, but I was still impressed at what the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro could offer. Open up the companion app and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro instantly offers up insight into how well you slept, giving you a sleep score, an emoji to represent how well you did, plus a simple bar graph to highlight deep sleep cycles.

Go further in and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro also looks at the regularity of your sleep, how well you're doing compared to other users, along with your heart rate average for the night. There's no way of tracking any sleep apnea or snoring, but other than that, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is fairly comprehensive. It even encourages you to track what you did before you went to bed so you can see if eating before bed or playing a game impacts your sleep.

(Image credit: Jennifer Allen / T3)

Comparing it to a Fitbit Inspire 2 and the Withings Sleep Analyzer, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro was more accurate than the Fitbit but can't quite compare with the dedicated under-mattress solution of the Withings device (here's how Fitbit tracks sleep, if you're interested). For a wearable though, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro does a good job.

So, what's the catch? It's that pesky watch strap again. Going through some mild insomnia didn't help but the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro was always noticeable on my wrist. On a hot summer's evening, it felt like it was sticking to me so I had to loosen the strap to be more comfortable. It just isn't as comfortable as most Fitbits, despite working better.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: alternatives to consider

Still a little bulky when sleeping, the Fitbit Charge 5 looks far more stylish and benefits from an always-on screen. You'll need to sign up to Fitbit Premium to get the most from its sleep tracking functionality so it's definitely not as cheap as the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro but it's the more mainstream and glamorous alternative.

If you'd prefer a smaller screen, there's still the ageing but respectable Fitbit Inspire 2 but again, you'll need Fitbit Premium to reap the full benefits, plus there's no GPS.

If you're fine with no GPS and want to save even more, there's also the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. It has a similar battery life to the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro and offers up heart rate tracking, but it's a tad chunky and far from good looking.

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review: verdict

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a great all-rounder for the price. A highly capable fitness tracker, it's also a very reliable sleep tracker. While I wish it were comfier to wear with its standard watch strap, at this price, it's hard to criticize too much. You're only ever a touch away from tracking a wealth of features including some like the blood oxygen monitor that you would ordinarily only really see on pricier wearables.

If you're looking for an accurate one-stop solution for fitness and sleep tracking, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a great, inexpensive buy. It might not be as accurate as a chest heart rate monitor or a dedicated sleep analyzer, but it's as capable as a Garmin or Apple Watch, even if it lacks the premium finish.