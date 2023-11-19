Grab a five-star gaming headset for a superb price this Black Friday

Having a good gaming headset can transform the way you play and although our review isn't out just yet (expect in the next few days), the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is, spolier alert, very much a five-star headset.

At Currys the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is on sale on at £89.99 for Black Friday. That's an incredible price for a top-tier bit of gaming kit. So what separates the BlackShark V2 Pro from any run-of-the-mill headsets out there? Allow me to elaborate...

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was £149 now £89 at Currys

More than just a great-sounding headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the perfect gaming companion. A massive 70-hour battery life is partnered with spatial audio and bespoke sound profiles for games, movies and music as well as leading FPS titles.



Of course the BlaclShark V2 Pro boasts exceptional sound quality with 50mm and 7.1mm surround sound via THX spatial audio but it also comes with a broadcast qualty microphone. If you're thinking about starting a podcast (and everyone has one these days) then you shuld genuinely consider the V2 Pro.

Whether you want immersive sound in a cinematic single player title like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or perhaps you want your own music playing while gaming, the BlackShark has you covered. It offers a host of customisable audio profiles that you can switch between at the touch of a button, for music, gaming and movies. If you want directional audio and crisp communication with your teammates in a competitive shooter like Call of Duty then you're in luck as well. Double tap the profile button to switch between a number of preset game-specific 'Pro' configurations including for Call of Duty.

My one real gripe with this headset is that it's wireless only (via bluetooth or wireless) but even that has been addressed. The V2 Pro features a staggering 70 hours of battery life that will leave you lost for words before it's depleted.

If you're looking for more Black Friday deals, we've hand-picked the best Currys Black Friday deals for you already!

