You can now transfer your entire Google Photos library to iCloud

Quick Summary If you're looking to move your photos between you iCloud and Google, it just got a lot easier. The two brands have come together on a new tool, making it easier than ever to keep control of your data.

In the wonderful world of phones, there has always been something of a duopoly at the top of the market. While a wealth of different manufacturers have manged to make a name for themselves, there remains only two operating systems worthy of note.

That includes iOS on iPhones, and the Android operating system which exists on Android phones. Sure, some manufacturers put their own spin on it, but the underlying operation is the same.

When it comes to switching between these systems, it can be quite tricky. The two are notoriously incompatible, which means making the move can be a tall order.

One aspect has just gotten easier, though. That's because Apple and Google have collaborated on a new tool which enables users to transfer their images seamlessly from Google Photos over to iCloud.

That's something which has been available in reverse – iCloud to Google Photos – since 2021. Now, users looking to move from Android to iPhone will enjoy the same functionality.

That comes as part of something called the Data Transfer Project. They are a non-profit organisation, who look to improve the control users have over their data. This movement of images between cloud services forms a core pillar of their mission, making this a big milestone for the initiative.

To make the switch, you'll need to head to the Google Takeout site. From there, you'll find instructions to move your files over from Google Photos to Apple's iCloud Photos. The process can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days to complete, depending on the size of the transfer taking place.

Crucially, you don't need to download an re-upload them, though. That can be a real nuisance – particularly if you have a lot of files uploaded. This process works entirely behind the scenes, though, removing that hassle.

If you're looking to move between device manufacturers, this is great news for you.