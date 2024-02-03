You can now buy a Ninja Air Fryer for less than £100 with this discount code

As we now enter the second month of it, there's one day in particular that's fast approaching, and no, I don't mean Pancake Day. Whether you celebrate it or not, Valentine's Day takes place on the 14th February every year, and is the perfect event for exchanging gifts with loved ones. That is...if you know what you're getting them.

One brand that's currently all over this is Ninja, after it was revealed that 69% of the nation is hoping to receive an air fryer this Valentine's. Known for producing some of the best air fryers on the market, Ninja has launched the ultimate Hinting Service, helping you drop a hint to your loved one just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This service, alongside your hint, will send your partner a unique discount code to get a Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK for just £99.99. Keep reading to find out more!

How does it work?

Ninja chose to launch this new service after survey revealed 69% of the nation is hoping to be gifted an air fryer this Valentine's. The survey also revealed that 41% of the nation is often left unimpressed by the usual Valentine’s Day gifts such as scented candles, flowers and chocolates, whilst 57% reported they would rather receive a more useful gift that they can enjoy in the long term, such as an air fryer.

All you have to do is go to the Ninja Hinting Service, and enter your email address to receive your hint and a discount code to get a Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK for just £99.99, reduced from £149.99. You can then forward this to your partner to ensure no disappointments take place on the big day. The hint reads as follows:

“A subtle Valentine's hint: with this exclusive discount it would be rude for them not to get you what you want. Thank you for using the Air Fryer Hinting Service! Pass on your discount code below as the ultimate hint”

The Hinting Service is available to be used before the end of February 2024.