Dumbbell weight set deal discovered! Available to buy NOW, snap up this 20kg home gym essential while you can

Everyone, keep calm! We found the best dumbbell deal right now at the Fitness Superstore. It's not even a 'deal' in terms of having money off, but it's still the best home gym equipment buy of the last month, just because you can actually buy it. Before this, all dumbbells and kettlebells of a size usable by and useful for most people had sold out. Everywhere. But this adjustable dumbbell is IN STOCK, right now. Buy it while you can, and upgrade your home workout.

• Buy York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set for £59.99 at Fitness Superstore

The York 20kg Cast Iron Spinlock Dumbbell Set is as basic as it gets, perfect for a purist home gym and for people who need only the essential home gym equipment, let it be because they haven't got space or because they know that all you need for a full body workout is a pair of adjustable dumbbells.

This York Dumbbell set is super durable and dumbbells are fully adjustable, offering you ample amount of variety in weight selection. Quick and easy to load up the weight plates, simply slide the desired plates onto the bars and then spin on the collars to secure the plates in place. We are a little dubious about the spinlock collar being plastic instead of metal, but beggars cannot be choosers at this point.

The only other weight options at Fitness Superstore and most other retailers are little tiny weights that are only of use for adding extra resistance to bodyweight workouts, or absolutely huge ones, that may snap your puny spine.

York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set | Buy for £59.99 at Fitness Superstore

Ideal for beginners to intermediates, or anyone who doesn't care about bulking but does want to get stronger and tone up, this York 20kg dumbbell set features knurled handles for a secure grip, plastic spinlock collars and solid, durable weight plates. Buy today; they may be gone tomorrow.View Deal

York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set: what you get for your £59.99

4 x 0.5kg cast iron plates

4 x 1.25kg cast iron plates

4 x 2.5kg cast iron plate

4 x plastic spinlock collars

2 x spinlock bars

