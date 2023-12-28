Xiaomi's first electric car revealed to be a serious Tesla rival

Xiaomi might be a global name for mobile phones but it is about to break into the car market. Today it revealed the first Xiaomi branded electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, which is likely to offer serious competition to the likes of Tesla and Porsche – at least in China.

The Xiaomi SU7 – which is short for Speed Ultra 7 – is a sporty looking sedan, with styling that's not a million miles from a Porsche Taycan. The big seller though is that the larger 101kWh battery version will offer up to 800km (497 miles) of range.

There are expected to be two versions released in 2024. The single motor model has a 73.6kWh battery and will offer 668km (415 miles) and 299hp, with the dual-motor 101kWh battery model producing up to 673hp and a 0-62mph of 2.78 seconds.

Xiaomi already produces a wide range of products (mainly in its home country of China), from TVs to electric scooters, so the move into the EV market isn't a big surprise. The formation of its electric car division was first revealed back at an event in 2021 but the SU7 is the first confirmed model.

The car is partnership with BAIC (Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings Company), that already produces EVs for the local market, and has a partnership to produce Mercedes-Benz in China. One of its biggest competitors is likely to be BYD, another Chinese automaker that is now launching models into Europe. However, the car is obviously targeting the luxury EV market.

Of course, the Xiaomi SU7 is likely to be tech-heavy in terms of features. LiDar is available as an option and there is likely to face detection for unlocking the vehicle. The production of the SU7 starts this month, with models expected to hit the roads as early as February 2024. So far there's no word on price or whether this model will be available outside of China.

