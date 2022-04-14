Xbox Series X's best picture quality is coming to more 4K TVs – but there's a catch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For owners of Microsoft's flagship next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, there's potentially a very welcome development coming down the pipe.

That's because, as announced on the official MediaTek newsroom, MediaTek's incoming Pentonic SoC (system-on-chip) for 4K and 8K TVs will support Dolby Vision's gaming enhancements, which the Xbox Series X console is cable of.

These enhancements include 4K resolution with a 120 frames per second framerate, ALLM (auto low latency mode), VRR (variable refresh rate) and reduced latency (Dolby Vision Game mode). Each of these features have been technically possible to utilise since the Xbox Series X's launch, but the problem is that up until now only LG TVs have been able to deliver on them.

That means that millions of gamers around the world have not been able to get the best graphics and picture quality out of their flagship next-gen console. This MediaTek news should really help rectify that, though – and here's why.

More than 60 per cent of all TVs around the world are powered by MediaTek hardware, with super popular brands like Sony, Samsung, Philips and Panasonic using the tech. So, at least on paper, this development means an awful lot more TVs worldwide are going to be able to make use of Xbox's best picture quality settings.

There's a catch, though. Right now MediaTek has stated that the Pentonic SoC series of chips will only start being made available in late 2022. That will be the date that manufacturers like Sony and Samsung will be able to start using the SoC in their TVs, so right now it's looking like we won't see these new panels that can handle Dolby Vision, 4K120 and VRR at the same time until early 2023.

Don't want to wait until 2023 to get the best picture quality out of your Xbox Series X console? Then go and buy an LG C2 TV now, which can already make use of these awesome picture quality enhancements.