Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade

If you're a Fortnite player with an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X you're going to love Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4: it delivers an absolutely massive graphical upgrade with vastly improved lighting and realism. The image above shows the technology in action: the left hand side of the image shows the original, and the right hand side shows the same image with the new graphics capabilities.

The news was posted (opens in new tab) to Twitter by Epic Games' engineering fellow Daniel Wright, who posted multiple examples of the new graphics tech. It's making use of new features in the Unreal Engine 5.1 including Nanite, Virtual Shadow Maps, Temporal Super Resolution and Lumen, which collectively deliver much more intense and realistic visuals at 60fps.

Why you need a next-gen Xbox to see Fortnite at its best

If you have an Xbox One, unfortunately you won't be able to benefit from the improved Xbox graphics; sadly they're just too demanding for your console. And if you do have an S or an X, make sure you're not playing at 120fps: the new graphics improvements are only currently available in 60fps mode.

The improved graphics aren't all that’s new in Fortnite Chapter 4: there's a whole new island, a new vehicle, new boosts and of course, new weapons too. I've included the chapter trailer below.