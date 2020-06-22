Apple WWDC live stream: Apple to unveil ARM-based new Macs and AirPods Studio headphones at keynote

Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote is kicking off tonight 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST/7pm CEST, and as well as delving into its iOS 14 updates, the tech giant is likely to unveil new hardware.

High on everyone's list of hotly-anticipated products is a new ARM-based Mac, which will finally see the transition from Intel chips to a custom-design made by Apple.

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has made some predictions for tonight's keynote that suggest that Apple will launch one last Intel-based Mac this year, with a refreshed iMac expected to hit shelves in Q3 2020.

Meanwhile, an ARM-based MacBook Pro is on the cards for Q4 2020 at the earliest, with production of the Intel version coming to an end once Apple's own baby is introduced.

Apple's Mac lineup currently houses Intel processors, but rumours suggest the company is looking to replace those with ARM-based chips similar to those it uses in its iPhones and iPads. The bonuses for users would be more efficient machines, which could allow for a lighter form factor or longer battery life, while Apple would no longer be reliant on Intel's release schedule or be impacted by any delays it might experience in its production.

According to Kuo, a 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first of Apple's Macs to utilise its proprietary chip, and will release either in Q4 2020, or Q1 2021. It will look similar to the current Intel-powered model, which will stop production once the ARM-based Mac hits the market. A new design is expected to start production in mid-2021.

The Intel-based iMac launching this year will reportedly sport thinner bezels and a 24-inch display, with the ARM-based replacement following in Q1 2021. Kuo hasn't mentioned whether the Intel model will be scrapped once this iteration launches, but if that's what Apple plans to do with the MacBooks, it wouldn't be a surprise if the iMacs followed suit.

The transition away from Intel will still take some time – 12-18 months according to Kuo – with the ARM-based Macs rumoured to outperform Apple's Intel-powered machines by anywhere from 50% to 100%. While that sounds impressive, it's somewhat vague as we don't know which areas will benefit from that performance boost, or whether that's just benchmarks or in real-world tests.

WWDC: AirPods Studio

The Mac isn't the only piece of hardware Apple is said to be shaking things up with; a pair of high-end, over-ear headphones are on the way too, supposedly.

The brand new cans will have an array of fancy features such as Active Noise Cancellation (which we'd expect as standard); Transparency Mode which lets users hear the goings-on around them, improved sound quality over the in-ear AirPods series; ear detection so the headphones will stop playing music if they're removed from your head, or resting around your neck; and a sensor that can detect the left and right ears so there's no 'wrong' way to wear them.

The price you'll pay for all of that is around $349/£280, but if they deliver on sound quality as well as packing high-tech bells-and-whistles, that could be a very tempting price – it's not out of line at all with the best noise-cancelling headphones.

A premium version is also going to be offered from what we've gathered, which will incorporate lighter, more breathable materials, and higher quality fabric. Presumably, the price will be bumped up accordingly.

Source: MacRumours