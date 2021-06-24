Windows 11 killer feature sees native support for Android apps

Microsoft's Windows 11 event is in full swing and is dropping sweet nugs of what we can expect with the new OS all over the place. One of the biggest surprises so far? Allowing Android apps to run natively on Windows 11.

This miracle feat is made possible via Amazon's App Store, so the range of apps will be pretty extensive. The apps can be pinned to the task bar as well as being readily available in the Start Menu. On top of that, the new-and-improved OS will display them as neat little tiles as part of the revamped UI.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That means you can search for and download Android apps in the Microsoft Store, and use them from your PC, with Microsoft using the example of "recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your PC."

The Windows 11 event blog post explains that the experience is made possible thanks to its partnership with Amazon and Intel, using Intel Bridge technology. Microsoft has obviously taken on board Apple's progress last year when the tech giant announced that ARM-based Macs would see iOS apps running natively on macOS.

This is a much-needed riposte to Apple, and sits alongside a slew of other new features announced at the event.