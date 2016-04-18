WIN! this Onkyo HT-S5805 home cinema set-up

Packing a whole load of 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos goodness

There are few things more frustrating than cosying up in front of your favourite movie, only to ﬁnd that it sounds weak and tinny coming out of your TV's built-in speakers.

Well that miserable predicament would rapidly become a thing of the past if you invested in Onkyo's majestic HT-S5805 surroundsound system.

Packing a whole load of 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos goodness, it really makes those Hollywood blockbustersboom, whether you're enjoying the latest Vin Diesel action ﬂick or a slushy rom-com written by Richard Curtis.

Fully 4K-compliant, the HT-S5805 packs Bluetooth, takes media-streaming sticks and is a piece of cake to install, thanks to its automatic set-up. But the best part is undoubtedly the sound it produces – we ran it through its paces here in the T3 ofﬁce, while watching The Martian, and were immediately taken aback by its crystal clarity and the resonant oomph that accompanied the ﬁ m's more suspenseful moments.

The HT-S5805 costs £700 to buy, but we have one to give away

Just answer this simple multiple choice question on our Facebook page!

