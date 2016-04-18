WIN! this Onkyo HT-S5805 home cinema set-up

There are few things more frustrating than cosying up in front of your favourite movie, only to ﬁnd that it sounds weak and tinny coming out of your TV's built-in speakers.

Well that miserable predicament would rapidly become a thing of the past if you invested in Onkyo's majestic HT-S5805 surroundsound system.

Packing a whole load of 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos goodness, it really makes those Hollywood blockbustersboom, whether you're enjoying the latest Vin Diesel action ﬂick or a slushy rom-com written by Richard Curtis.

Fully 4K-compliant, the HT-S5805 packs Bluetooth, takes media-streaming sticks and is a piece of cake to install, thanks to its automatic set-up. But the best part is undoubtedly the sound it produces – we ran it through its paces here in the T3 ofﬁce, while watching The Martian, and were immediately taken aback by its crystal clarity and the resonant oomph that accompanied the ﬁ m's more suspenseful moments.

